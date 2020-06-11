Disneyland Resort Plans For Phased Reopening

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products has unveiled its intentions for a “phased reopening” of the Disneyland Resort. The company noted that Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park will open again on July 17, while Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will reopen on July 23, pending the go-ahead from local and state authorities, according to an announcement.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro said in an announcement, “As one of the first major theme parks to close our operations and the last to reopen, we have been deliberate about keeping the health and safety of our Cast, Guests and local communities top of mind.” D’Amaro continued, “… we know it will take all of us working together responsibly to recapture the magic.”

The Disneyland Resort will open again once it receives the green light with bolstered safety and wellness procedures. Parkgoers will also be able to access a Guest Experience Team that will be in the Downtown Disney District and the parks to help them out with inquires about the new standards. Some events that bring in many guests like nighttime spectaculars and parades will not immediately return, however.

The company also noted that “character meet and greets” will not be available for now, but “characters will be in the parks in new ways to entertain and delight guests.”

Downtown Disney District will start opening again on July 9, which follows the reopening standards of the starts, with a bevy of culinary and shopping activities. However, the company noted that “several operational changes” will be put into place and will be created on health authority guidance.

The pandemic acutely impacted Disney for the first three months of the year, with overall revenue down $1.4 billion, which, for the most part, reportedly stemmed from its theme park sector. The firm registered Q2 fiscal year profit at $460 million on $18.01 billion in sales.