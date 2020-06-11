Retail

Disneyland Resort Plans For Phased Reopening

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Disneyland Resort To Have Phased Reopening Amid Pandemic

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products has unveiled its intentions for a “phased reopening” of the Disneyland Resort. The company noted that Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park will open again on July 17, while Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will reopen on July 23, pending the go-ahead from local and state authorities, according to an announcement.

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro said in an announcement, “As one of the first major theme parks to close our operations and the last to reopen, we have been deliberate about keeping the health and safety of our Cast, Guests and local communities top of mind.” D’Amaro continued, “… we know it will take all of us working together responsibly to recapture the magic.”

The Disneyland Resort will open again once it receives the green light with bolstered safety and wellness procedures. Parkgoers will also be able to access a Guest Experience Team that will be in the Downtown Disney District and the parks to help them out with inquires about the new standards. Some events that bring in many guests like nighttime spectaculars and parades will not immediately return, however.

The company also noted that “character meet and greets” will not be available for now, but “characters will be in the parks in new ways to entertain and delight guests.”

Downtown Disney District will start opening again on July 9, which follows the reopening standards of the starts, with a bevy of culinary and shopping activities. However, the company noted that “several operational changes” will be put into place and will be created on health authority guidance.

The pandemic acutely impacted Disney for the first three months of the year, with overall revenue down $1.4 billion, which, for the most part, reportedly stemmed from its theme park sector. The firm registered Q2 fiscal year profit at $460 million on $18.01 billion in sales.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING AND SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

5.1K
B2B Payments

Corporates Explore The Path Of Least Resistance To AP Automation

Citi First To Enable Mastercard's Click To Pay
4.5K
eCommerce

Exclusive: Citi Enables Mastercard’s Click to Pay At Checkout For Cardholders

3.5K
Gig Economy

New Report: Payments, Transparency Build Trust In The Gig Economy

3.4K
Credit Unions

Credit Unions’ Bid To Bridge The Challenger Bank Perception-vs.-Reality Gap

2.7K
Economy

Tough Times in Consumer Credit Could Push Some Americans to Nontraditional Lenders

2.7K
Real Estate

Is Data Aggregation The Key To Banking’s Future?

uber-eats-delivery-hub-cloud-kitchen
2.7K
Delivery

Uber Eats Gets Out Of The Ghost Kitchen

2.6K
Economy

Federal Reserve Expands Main Street Lending Program For SMBs

2.6K
Digital-First Banking

Entersekt: The COVID-Led Future Of Digital Banking

Capgemini, BlackLine To Help Streamline F&A
2.4K
B2B Payments

Capgemini Teams With BlackLine To Help Organizations Streamline F&A

2.3K
Intelligence of Things

Tencent Plans Smart City The Size Of Midtown Manhattan

2.3K
Authentication

New Report: Home Closings Go Digital With Remote Online Notary Services

Vroom Shifts IPO Into High Gear
2.3K
IPO

Vroom Shifts IPO Into High Gear; Looks To Raise $467.5M

China Freezes Thousands Of Crypto Accounts
2.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: China Freezes Thousands Of Crypto Accounts Amid Criminal Probe

Credorax, Samsung Team For Open Banking Offering
2.1K
B2B Payments

Credorax, Samsung To Introduce Blockchain-Based Open Banking