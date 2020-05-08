Kohl’s To Reopen Stores In 10 Additional States

After opening retail locations in four states, Kohl’s said it intends to open stores in 10 more states on Monday (May 11) as it follows a phased approach to retail reopening. The company said in an announcement that it will also open further retail locations in the weeks to come with “the same deliberate, measured approach.”

Kohl’s said it would welcome shoppers and staffers back to all locations in Arizona, Alabama, Georgia and Texas, among other states in addition to a “majority” of shops in Tennessee and Florida. The retailer had opened stores again on Monday (May 4) in South Carolina, Utah, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

“We are pleased to begin welcoming our customers back to Kohl’s,” CEO Michelle Gass said in the announcement. “As we all adjust to a new normal, we will continue to provide the easy and efficient store experience that Kohl’s customers love, while implementing many new rigorous procedures that prioritize the safety of our associates and customers.”

Kohl’s said shoppers can anticipate changes at its locations to support continuing wellness and safety procedures. The retailer, in one case, has put protective shields into place at all checkouts and will provide touchless payment via Kohl’s Pay “to make the checkout experience as contactless as possible.”

The retailer also noted that floor decals and signage have been put in the stores to promote social distancing. And it noted that hand sanitizer will be “readily available” at every checkout and in the store for use by shoppers.

The news comes as reinventing retail in the wake of the coronavirus may mean reinventing retail formats. Non-essential locations, with the inclusion of malls, will have to take into account old issues such as total footprint and new ones like social distancing.

Walmart, in one case, had made moves such as encouraging all shoppers to wear face masks and restricting the number of individuals inside of retail locations, among other measures, per a past report.