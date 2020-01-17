Retail

Retailers Increasingly Turn To AI For Security And Efficiency

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
grocery produce

Artificial intelligence (AI) is moving from cool concept toward everyday consumer reality, and signs of that innovation are increasingly appearing in the retail space.

Take the issue of retail security as one example.

As the new PYMNTS Merchant Fraud Decisioning Playbook shows, fraudsters are starting off the new decade armed with the stolen data and credentials of millions of global consumers, and they are already putting that data to use. Today’s fraudsters are practiced and well-equipped, making proper data and consumer identification a must to maintain a successful business in any industry.

Firms must know how to divide fraudsters from their legitimate business suppliers, vendors and end customers. To do so, however, these companies will need to make some adjustments to their fraud protection strategies. Implementing a layered anti-fraud approach that utilizes several technologies could help protect against bad actors looking for vulnerabilities.

Retail Trust and AI

Trust is an essential factor for business interactions of any sort, but this is especially true now that most of these interactions happen online. Participants in the sharing economy must be sure they are buying or selling goods to another trusted party, and it is the job of the platforms that enable these connections to make that the case. That is why RV sharing platform RVshare is utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to protect both RV renters and owners, said company CEO Jon Gray in a recent interview with PYMNTS.

As that happens, retail operators — including some of the biggest and most famous — are turning to AI and putting more faith in the technology to help secure the future.

For instance, Apple shelled out $200 million for an artificial intelligence startup that works to make smart devices smarter, beating out bids by Microsoft, Amazon and Intel to buy AI firm Xnor, according to recent reports. Based in Seattle and two years old, Xnor develops low-power edge-based AI. Its machine learning technologies run directly on so-called edge devices instead of tapping the cloud, powering smartphones, IoT appliances, cameras, drones and more.

The on-device, edge-based approach is faster and more secure and gives users complete control over their personal data, according to a source familiar with Xnor’s technology. Reducing network demands, the technology works even if cloud connection is lost.

Grocery AI

Even grocery and food sales are getting a dose of AI power.

Fresh foods present a particular problem for grocers when it comes to keeping their shelves stocked. Fresh foods don’t come with expiration dates stamped on, and tend to vary in terms of seasonal availability and quality. In addition, consumer preferences are highly variable when it comes to such products, which have a relatively short shelf life. As a result, of the 8 million tons of food retailers throw away each year, the vast majority are fresh foods that spoiled before they could be sold.

That’s a lot of landfill space, a lot of wasted resources and a massive economic loss for grocery retailers — totaling roughly $18 billion per year. And it is an area where nearly all grocery retailers could stand to improve: When graded in 2018 by the Center for Biological Diversity, no major retailer got an A for their efforts in managing food waste. Walmart got the highest score with a B, while the vast majority of well-known grocery chains got Cs and Ds.

Such uncertainty is bad for the bottom line of any grocer — but especially smaller ones with thin margins. Throwing out a full 8 percent of the produce a grocer buys per year — the current industry average — takes a big bite out of grocery chains’ bottom lines.

That is what moved Illinois-based grocery chain Fresh Thyme to adopt technology by Afresh for its 75 retail locations throughout the Midwest in late 2019. Freshness of produce, Fresh Thyme CEO Chris Sherrell noted in a statement, is the central value proposition for small chains, so the firm is critically interested in investing in supply chain technology that allows it to better deliver on that offering.

Ramesh Reddy, Fresh Thyme’s chief information officer, said the Afresh technology delivers on two fronts: keeping the consumer experience level high while reducing bottom-line costs for the chain.

“Fresh Thyme is aggressively adopting emerging technologies like Afresh’s AI solutions to drive our digital transformation with a focus on providing unparalleled experiences for our customers,” Reddy said. “We believe in exceeding the expectations of our guests by providing exceptionally fresh food at a great value while doing our part to reduce food waste.”

Even with all these developments, we remain in the infancy of AI and retail. More experimentation and development is needed to figure out what really works best, and at what cost. But the AI retail trends are starting to take shape.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Study:

More than 63 percent of merchant service providers (MSPs) want to overhaul their core payment processing systems so they can up their value-added services (VAS) game. It’s tough, though, since many of these systems date back to the pre-digital era. In the January 2020 Optimizing Merchant Services Playbook, PYMNTS unpacks what 200 MSPs say is key to delivering the VAS agenda that is critical to their success.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

IoT Tracker Shines A Light On 2021 IoT Tracker Shines A Light On 2021
2.9K
Internet of Things

Intelligence Of Things (IoT) Tracker Shines A Light On 2021

HSBC HSBC
2.8K
B2B Payments

HSBC Debuts Corporate Treasury APIs For Integrated Payments

new york city, taxi drivers, medallions loans, bailout, ride-sharing, Uber, Lyft, news new york city, taxi drivers, medallions loans, bailout, ride-sharing, Uber, Lyft, news
2.6K
Ridesharing

$500M Rescue Plan Considered For Debt-Burdened Taxi Drivers

2.5K
Earnings

Wells Fargo Sees Card Spending Growth As Restructuring, Regulators Loom

Raisin Eyes US Launch Following Acquisition Raisin Eyes US Launch Following Acquisition
2.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

German FinTech Raisin Eyes US Launch Following Latest Acquisition

Why SMBs Are Dissatisfied With Online Lenders Why SMBs Are Dissatisfied With Online Lenders
2.5K
Loans

Fed: Two-Thirds Of SMBs Are Dissatisfied With Online Lenders

charitable giving via PayPal hits $10 billion charitable giving via PayPal hits $10 billion
2.5K
Payments Innovation

PayPal Hits $10B Charitable Donations Processing Milestone

Alibaba.com money Alibaba.com money
2.4K
B2B Payments

Alibaba To Highlight US SMBs With ‘B2B Tuesday’

Tradeshift Notches $240M As IPO Is Postponed Tradeshift Notches $240M As IPO Is Postponed
2.4K
Investments

Tradeshift Notches $240M As IPO Is Postponed

Shopify Shopify
2.3K
B2B Payments

Shopify Supports Startups With $200 Loans

terrorism funding crypto terrorism funding crypto
2.3K
Security & Fraud

House Committee Says FIs Struggle To Pinpoint Domestic Terrorism Financing

H&M Customers Can Buy Now, Pay Later With Klarna H&M Customers Can Buy Now, Pay Later With Klarna
2.3K
Retail

H&M Customers Can Buy Now, Pay Later With Klarna

Bitcoin Daily: Crypto Startup Kadena Introduces Public Blockchain, NBA’s Kings Auction Jersey Using Blockchain Bitcoin Daily: Crypto Startup Kadena Introduces Public Blockchain, NBA’s Kings Auction Jersey Using Blockchain
2.1K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Crypto Startup Kadena Introduces Public Blockchain, NBA’s Kings Auction Jersey Using Blockchain

apple, microsoft, google, artificial intelligence, edge-based computing, machine learning, startup, Xnor, news apple, microsoft, google, artificial intelligence, edge-based computing, machine learning, startup, Xnor, news
2.1K
Apple

Apple Makes $200M Acquisition In Race For AI Dominance

2.1K
Payments Innovation

The Coming ‘Stair Step’ In Merchant Services Provider Spend