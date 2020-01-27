Retail

Vitamin Shoppe Opens Stores Inside Nine LA Fitness Gyms

The Vitamin Shoppe

The Vitamin Shoppe, a nutrition product retailer, has teamed up with LA Fitness to open shops inside the fitness centers, according to a release.

So far, the health retailer has opened nine locations inside LA Fitness chains. The shops are 300 square feet and are in the following locales: in New Jersey, Union; in New York, Huntington Station and Farmingville; and in Florida, Boca Raton, Tampa, Lakewood Ranch, Dunedin, Palm Harbor and Lake Mary.

The Vitamin Shoppe said it caters to the “wellness goals and need states of the LA Fitness membership,” and that the stores offer nutrition products, snacks and beverages for people on the go. The store features more than 90 leading health brands, which include The Vitamin Shoppe’s own brands like BodyTech, BodyTech Elite, True Athlete, plnt and ProBioCare.

“We are thrilled to bring The Vitamin Shoppe experience directly into LA Fitness locations. These shops provide the health-conscious members of LA Fitness easy access to their favorite sports nutrition and supplement products, as well as the exceptional expertise and guidance of our Health Enthusiasts,” said Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe. “This initiative represents an innovative new channel of distribution for The Vitamin Shoppe with great potential for growth and we look forward to a productive partnership with LA Fitness.”

Also, new customers who sign up for The Vitamin Shoppe Healthy Awards program inside of LA Fitness will get 10 percent off their purchase.

The Vitamin Shoppe is also into the subscription business, which it uses to supplement its store revenue. The company has 700 retail locations around the U.S., and it launched its replenishment-by-mail program in 2017.

PYMNTS had a chance to talk to Stacey Renfro, The Vitamin Shoppe’s chief digital and customer experience officer, last November about the challenges of dealing with both retail commerce and online subscriptions, and how the company sees things moving forward. Learn how the nutrition firm handles those challenges here.

