PYMNTS’ Shopping Apps Ranking Reveals Best in Personalized Customer Experiences

Consumers are relying more on shopping apps for personalized shopping experiences.

Retailers are trying to meet the growing demand for digital commerce, allowing shoppers to browse and buy products easily from any location.

PYMNTS’ Provider Ranking of Shopping Apps offers a comprehensive look at the shopping apps that are excelling in this competitive landscape.

The ranking evaluates factors such as ease of use, personalization, pricing and customer engagement. Apps that perform well in these areas provide an enhanced experience by blending digital and physical channels and adapting to changing consumer expectations.

From personalized recommendations to seamless transitions between online and offline shopping, the top apps are designed to streamline the shopping process.

Check out which shopping apps made the top 10 list.

The Top 5

No. 1 is Shein, with 92 points.

Shein has become the top-rated shopping app through a combination of strategic innovations and consumer-focused approaches. The company’s success stems from its ultra-affordable pricing model, with the average product costing $9, making it attractive for budget-conscious shoppers.

Its online-only business model and low-cost sourcing from Chinese manufacturers allow it to offer products at prices lower than traditional retailers. The company expanded its strategies to enhance its market position. In 2024, Shein launched a pre-initial public offering (IPO) charm offensive, pledging 250 million euros (about $260 million) to support British and European designers and circularity initiatives.

The company is also transitioning to a marketplace model, partnering with third-party merchants to diversify its product offerings and expand its customer base. This approach allows Shein to provide a broader range of products, including home goods and beauty products. Shein has captured approximately one-fifth of the online fashion market in the United States.

No. 2 is Nike, with 91 points.

Nike provides a seamless shopping experience that connects digital and physical channels. The app lets customers scan products in-store, check inventory, request to try on items, and receive personalized recommendations based on their preferences and behaviors. With features like a single login across all Nike platforms and in-store profile scanning, Nike offers a smooth transition between online and offline shopping. This approach enhances convenience and personalizes the shopping experience for each customer.

Nike uses advanced data-driven technology to enhance customer engagement, with features like artificial intelligence-powered foot scanning, geotargeting and personalized recommendations. The app also provides exclusive access to product releases, real-time inventory updates, and customized shopping experiences. This personalized approach has led to impressive growth with the SNKRS app increasing its annual revenue from $70 million to $700 million in five years.

No. 3 is AliExpress, checking in with 88 points.

AliExpress offers an extensive marketplace with more than 100 million products. The platform connects buyers with sellers worldwide, providing access to millions of items across diverse categories like tech gadgets, fashion, home goods and accessories. With global shipping available, users can buy items that arrive directly at their doorstep from international sellers.

The platform is known for offering products at lower prices compared to traditional retailers. AliExpress enables small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to sell products without minimum order quantities, which helps keep prices affordable. Additionally, the app provides a buyer protection program that covers purchases if items don’t arrive or don’t match product descriptions, giving shoppers confidence when making international purchases.

Amazon Shopping and Alibaba.com round out the top five with 86 and 84 points, respectively.

Nos. 6-10

Checking in at No. 6 with 84 points is eBay, followed by IKEA in seventh with 82 points.

Nos. 8 and 9 were Walmart and Wayfair with 77 and 74, respectively.

Costco and H&M tied for No. 10 with 72 points.