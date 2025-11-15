PYMNTS Weekender: The Retro Economy Wants Your Black Friday Cart

If the future is evenly distributed, so is nostalgia.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The hottest holiday flex this year isn’t artificial intelligence in your earbuds. It’s a cassette in your Walkman, a crank on your game console, and a phone that does almost nothing on purpose.

The past didn’t just call; it left you a voicemail on a Nokia-style brick.

The Big Picture (and Big Spending)

Consumers are heading into the 2025 holiday season with an appetite for deals and a soft spot for throwbacks. Holiday sales in the United States are forecast to top $1 trillion for the first time, even as growth normalizes, the National Retail Federation said Nov. 6. That means there’s plenty of room for niche gifts that punch above their weight during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Adobe said Oct. 6 that it expects U.S. online sales alone to reach roughly $253.4 billion between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, with Cyber Week driving a hefty slice of that total. Translation: Price-tag pragmatism plus nostalgia is a retail match made in heaven.

And it’s not just vibes. The analog revival has receipts. Vinyl albums outsold CDs in 2024 for the third consecutive year. Even phones are going retro. The “dumbphone” wave is real enough to spawn throwback devices and accessory ecosystems.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

Here are 10 retro-leaning gifts that make a persuasive case for time-traveling your shopping list.

1. Atari 2600+ (HDMI, real cartridges, real joy)

A modernized Atari 2600 that plays both 2600 and 7800 cartridges on your flat screen. It ships with a CX40+ joystick and a starter multigame cartridge. Special editions (hello, Pac-Man yellow) keep the nostalgia loud. It’s perfect for the relative who swears Pitfall built character.

2. Playdate (yes, the one with the crank)

Panic’s pocketable, crank-equipped handheld arrives with a “Season One” of 24 games—whimsical, weird and very commute-friendly. It’s the only console that literally asks you to turn back time. (There are also promo shipping perks through Nov. 30.)

3. Analogue Pocket (FPGA tribute to Game Boy)

For purists, Pocket runs thousands of original Game Boy/GBC/GBA cartridges on a gorgeous, no-emulation display. It’s frequently scarce, which only adds to gift-day drama. If you can snag one, it’s an instant heirloom.

4. Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 (instant camera for the group chat era)

Twist to power, twist again for close-ups. The selfie mirror and automatic exposure make everyone a party photographer. Instant prints equal instant gratitude.

5. Pentax 17 (half-frame film, vertical flair)

Ricoh brought film back with the Pentax 17, a half-frame camera that doubles your shots per 35mm roll and favors vertical compositions that look native on phones. Retro process, modern feed.

6. Retrospekt Cassette Players (refurb classics and playful collabs)

From refurbished Sony Walkmans to brand-new collab players like Snoopy and Miffy, Retrospekt sells fully tested gear that actually works, plus fresh cassette releases. The mixtape era is open for business.

7. Audio-Technica AT-LP60X (plug-and-play turntable)

Vinyl’s long run isn’t a fluke. This fully automatic deck lowers the barrier to entry with a built-in phono preamp. Pair it with powered speakers and let the RIAA’s charts be your excuse.

8. Teenage Engineering PO-80 Record Factory (cut your own mini vinyl)

Yes, you can engrave 5-inch records at home. It’s lo-fi, it’s hands‑on, and it’s the most charming way to put your podcast apology on wax. A conversation piece that literally makes more conversation pieces.

9. Light Phone II (the anti-doomscroll)

A minimalist E-ink handset designed to be used “as little as possible.” Calls, texts, directions, no social feeds. It’s for the friend who wants fewer notifications and more present tense.

10. Sharge Retro 67 GaN Charger (tiny ’80s monitor, big watts)

A 67W fast charger dressed like a classic Macintosh, complete with a playful power display. It juices a laptop and cosplays as your desk mascot. Gadget stocking stuffer, but make it design history.

Why This Fringe Is Commercial

Retro items work at checkout because they balance familiarity (nostalgia) with novelty (modern upgrades). Think HDMI on a wood-grain console, E-ink in a phone and analog photos tuned for vertical socials. They also fit the 2025 shopper’s mood, which is practical, promotion-seeking and ready to spend where the story is strong.

With online sales projected to notch record totals and Cyber Week expected to concentrate deal-driven demand, these items are primed for carts that want fun and value.

Happy deal-hunting. May your retro gifts ship faster than a 56K modem.