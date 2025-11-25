September Retail Sales Stagnated and eCommerce Was Pinched

Highlights
Retail sales in September showed only a modest uptick as consumers pulled back on big-ticket and digital purchases.
eCommerce-heavy nonstore retailing slipped month over month, suggesting digital channels are no longer immune to consumer caution.
Wage volatility and paycheck-to-paycheck pressures persist even as consumers adapt, pointing to continued flexibility but limited headroom.
U.S. Census Bureau data on consumer spending is flowing again after the government shutdown, and the latest numbers give a clearer picture of how households in the United States are faring as 2026 approaches.