Amazon, Walmart’s GLP-1 Land Grab Is Bigger Than Weight Loss

Highlights
Amazon and Walmart are using weight-loss medications to capture long-term, high-frequency patient relationships.
Amazon is optimizing for speed, transparency and digital convenience, while Walmart is bundling care — combining pharmacy, telehealth, nutrition and in-store access into one ecosystem.
Healthcare is shifting from one-time transactions to ongoing, platform-driven engagement spanning treatment, delivery, payments and lifestyle services.
The retail battle is bleeding over into healthcare. It has been for a while, as healthcare and pharma firms increasingly recognize the benefits of physical retail’s distribution capabilities.