Ridesharing

Gojek, Grab Renew Merger Talks With SoftBank’s Support

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Gojek, Grab Renew Merger Talks

Six months after merger talks stalled between two of Southeast Asia’s ride-hailing companies, Gojek and Grab Holdings have resumed negotiations, the Financial Times (FT) reported.

Shareholders, including Japan-based SoftBank, which first invested in Grab six years ago and in several later funding rounds, have urged the startups to return to the table, FT reported. These latest discussions come as rivals Gojek based in Jakarta, Indonesia, and Grab, based in Queenstown, Singapore, continue to lose money amid pandemic restrictions.

Previous merger talks stalled, in part, due to opposition from SoftBank, according to FT. But now, SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son is backing the deal.

Formerly, sources had told FT that Son was convinced ridesharing would be a monopoly industry, and the company with the most cash would dominate.

But Gojek has proved a resilient rival. As a result, sources told FT Son is now among the biggest champions of a merger.

A merger “could significantly accelerate both Grab and Gojek’s paths to profitability,” Asad Hussain, an analyst at PitchBook Data, a Seattle-based research company, told FT.

But Kenny Liew, a technology analyst at Fitch Solutions, a London-based data, research and analytics company, said it's unlikely regulators will approve the deal, FT reported.

“At a time when many economies are struggling, a merger will unlikely gain traction with regulators given that jobs will likely be cut,” he told FT.

Roshan Raj, a partner for Redseer, a management consulting company in India, said both companies were riding high pre-pandemic as they raised commissions that they charge drivers and reduced customer discounts.

“COVID-19 disrupted these trends in a material way,” Raj told FT. “A revival in ride-hailing could be some time away.”

In March, investors asked SoftBank to make the Grab and Gojek merger a reality.

“The forces at play here are higher than simply what Grab or Gojek want, or indeed don’t want,” said one Grab investor at the time. “This is about a number of long-term influential shareholders in both companies who want to either stem the losses or find a way to exit their investments.”

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP STUDY – SEPTEMBER 2020

The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

2.4K
Bitcoin

Twitter, Square CEO Jack Dorsey Bullish On Bitcoin

2.4K
Digital Banking

Gaming Hardware Maker Razer Eyes Banking Licenses In US, Europe

Nubank Decides To Purchase Easynvest
2.3K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

FinTech Nubank To Purchase Broker Easynvest

credit card services
2.1K
Acquiring

Railsbank Inks Deal To Buy UK Wirecard Card Solutions

2.1K
SMBs

NEW DATA: The State Of Main Street Businesses Six Months Into The Pandemic

2.0K
Digital Payments

Circle’s Allaire On The Roadmap For Digital Dollar Stablecoins — And Programmable Money

When Will Real-Time Payments Replace Checks?
1.8K
Faster Payments

Why It Will Take Time For Real Time Payments To Truly Kill The Check

Asian-American Grocery Firm Brings The Passion
1.7K
Retail

How Grocery-Delivery Firm Weee! Grew 600 Pct In A Year

Chairish: How COVID-19 Is Redesigning Home Design
1.6K
Retail

Chairish CEO On How COVID-19 Is Redesigning Home Design

1.5K
Buy Now Pay Later

Report: How Installment Payment Options Help Small Retailers Play Big

Wayfair
1.2K
Retail

Wayfair And Citi Partner On Card Offerings

Amazon, Walmart Find Urgency In Last Mile
1.1K
Walmart Amazon whole paycheck

Whole Paycheck Tracker: Amazon, Walmart Find Urgency In Last Mile

1.1K
B2B Payments

Laying The Groundwork For ‘Fintech 2.0’ With Digital Assets

Santander Expands, Spins Off FinTech VC Fund
1.1K
Investments

Santander Expands, Spins Off FinTech VC Fund

Today in Payments
1.0K
News

Today In Payments: Razer Eyes Banking Licenses In US, Europe; Square CEO Jack Dorsey Bullish On Bitcoin