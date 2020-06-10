The number of Nintendo accounts compromised by hackers was nearly double the amount reported two months ago, according to TechCrunch.
The Japanese gaming company originally announced in April that 160,000 of its accounts were compromised in a Nintendo Network ID hack, putting account owners’ names, email and physical addresses, birth dates and payment methods out in the open.
On Tuesday (June 9), Nintendo confirmed that another 140,000 accounts were compromised. The Nintendo Network provides games and content via the internet and can contain credit card numbers.
Nintendo said the number increased as a result of its continuing investigation and it noted this week that the breach affected fewer than 1 percent of its Network ID users. In those cases, the company vowed to change usernames and passwords and refund fraudulent charges. Nintendo said most customers have already received refunds with more on the way, the report said.
Nintendo investigators are still working to discover how the cybercriminals gained access to the data info but said it was “by some means other than our service,” according to an earlier TechCrunch report. Nintendo has been asking users to submit feedback in an attempt to locate the source of the breach.
The hacks started in March when users complained their accounts were charged for digital items without their permission, including virtual currency Fortnite V-Bucks using a connected PayPal account, TechCrunch reported. But it took another two weeks before Nintendo admitted that accounts had been improperly accessed.
A Wired report suggested Nintendo users should change their Nintendo passwords and establish two-factor authentication if they haven’t already. Another tip, it said, is a use password manager.
——————————
LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: THE RISE OF B2B ECOMMERCE
The holy grail of the consumerization of B2B payments is making it possible for B2B buyers and suppliers to order products and pay online as easily as consumers and merchants do today. Join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests Sandra Blair, EVP of payment services provider MerchantE, and Keith Smith, Founder and CEO of Payouts Network, as they dig into why B2B ecommerce has suddenly become a hot topic for even the most analog of B2B trading partners, why the potential for instant supplier payments is driving buyer and supplier interest, and what it will take to truly move those processes from offline to online in months, not years.