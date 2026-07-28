UPS Is Shrinking Package Volume and Making Money With Visibility

Highlights
UPS’ Q2 earnings results showed the payoff from prioritizing package quality over volume.
RFID sensors, AI and a digital twin are turning UPS from a package-scanning network into a real-time sensing system.
Better visibility is becoming the product UPS sells to higher-margin customers.
UPS’s second-quarter earnings results offered a counterintuitive picture of growth.
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