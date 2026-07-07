The New Procurement Edge Isn’t Lower Cost. It’s Earlier Warning

Highlights
Freight data is becoming a control layer. The edge is using shipment signals to change cash, inventory, supplier and customer decisions before disruption hits.
Procurement is shifting from lowest cost to knowable cost. Data quality, predictability and exception transparency are becoming as important as price.
CFOs now see freight as working capital in motion. Air protects revenue, rail exposes asset drag and ocean protects inventory and cash plans.
The old question in B2B logistics was simple: How fast can the shipment get there?