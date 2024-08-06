Report: X Working on Adding ‘Payments’ Button

X is reportedly getting closer to introducing a payment service.

The social media platform and aspiring “everything app” is working on adding a “Payments” button to the navigation bar, TechCrunch reported Tuesday (Aug. 6), citing a post on X by independent app researcher Nima Owji.

Owji told TechCrunch that he has also found references to transactions, balance and transfer.

This news comes about a week after X subsidiary X Payments obtained a money transmitter license in North Dakota, bringing to 33 the number of states in which it has obtained such a license, according to the report.

X owner Elon Musk said in December 2023 that the company aims to launch a payment service by mid-2024, per the report.

It was reported in June that X is planning a digital dashboard on its website and mobile app that will function as a hub for all payments activity, letting users send and receive money, store funds and see past transactions.

The company will charge a small fee for some transactions, Bloomberg Businessweek reported June 18, citing a business plan X submitted to regulators in Massachusetts in August 2023 and obtained by Bloomberg via public records requests.

X sees payments as a way to bolster its business through “increased participation and engagement” on its platform, according to the report.

In October 2023, Musk reportedly said during a company all-hands call that he expects X to transform into a payments super app.

“When I say payments, I actually mean someone’s entire financial life,” Musk said during the call, according to a report by The Verge. “If it involves money, it’ll be on our platform. Money or securities or whatever. So, it’s not just like send $20 to my friend. I’m talking about, like, you won’t need a bank account.”

The company’s rebranding of Twitter as X in April 2023 marked a move toward the social media platform becoming an “everything app.” X is the same name as Musk’s long-envisioned “everything app.”

During that same month, Musk told employees that he could see the company’s then-current value of around $20 billion expanding tenfold as the platform becomes central to users’ financial lives.

