eBay and Checkout.com Launch Payments Acquiring Partnership

eBay says it is making Checkout.com its newest global payments acquiring partner.

The collaboration, announced Wednesday (April 16), is designed to provide a more seamless commerce experience for shoppers on eBay, with Checkout.com’s technology, data and global acquiring expertise helping eBay to maximize payment acceptance.

“eBay operates at a significant global scale, and our customers value speed, convenience and safety while shopping on our marketplace,” Avritti Khandurie Mittal, general manager of global payments and financial services at eBay, said in a news release provided to PYMNTS.

“Our strategic partnership with Checkout.com enables us to continue delivering fast, reliable, and frictionless payments experiences to millions of customers globally. The addition of Checkout.com to our partnership ecosystem highlights our continued commitment toward accelerating customer and business growth through uniquely eBay payments and financial services.”

Added Guillaume Pousaz, CEO at Checkout.com: “Payments performance is critical at this enterprise-level scale, and our technology, data and global acquiring expertise will help eBay maximize acceptance in all markets and drive efficiency across its platform.”

The partnership is happening at a time when retailers are increasingly looking to their acquirers for insights into optimizing payment strategies, as PYMNTS wrote earlier this month. This can include things such as streamlining checkout processes and implementing alternative payment methods designed to court to new customer demographics.

“Merchants are acutely aware that frictionless experiences drive sales,” Guida Sousa, senior vice president of product management at Mastercard, said in an interview with PYMNTS, noting that consumers prize immediacy, security and seamless experiences.

Payment optimization, that report added, means more than just lowering fees. Retailers are turning to acquirers for insights on improving authorization rates, reducing chargebacks and even strategically routing transactions to realize cost savings.

Data from the PYMNTS Intelligence/Adobe study “The Online Features Driving Consumers to Shop With Brands, Retailers or Marketplaces” shows that 50% of consumers weigh the ease of a merchant’s checkout process when deciding where to shop.

“Everybody wants to streamline the checkout process. That’s what is driving payments,” Justin Downey, vice president of product at Maverick, told PYMNTS. “If you create too many hurdles in the checkout process, you might lose the payment.”

By looking at transaction data across various channels, acquirers can help retailers identify inefficiencies while also suggesting improvements that can enhance customer satisfaction and profitability.

“For example, cross-border retailers are increasingly working with acquirers to localize payment options, providing a smoother experience for international shoppers,” the report said.



