Juniper Adds Embedded AI-Driven Fraud Prevention Engine to Payments Hub

Juniper Payments, a Velera company, added an embedded artificial intelligence-driven fraud prevention engine to its Payments Hub platform for banks and credit unions.

The enhancement is designed to support financial institutions’ broader adoption of instant payments by delivering real-time fraud detection at the point of origin and processing, the provider of interbank transaction and reporting systems said in a Wednesday (April 16) press release emailed to PYMNTS.

“With our embedded AI fraud engine, we’re enabling real-time detection and decisioning, giving financial institutions the confidence to not only protect their assets, but to fully participate in the next generation of faster and instant payments,” Juniper Payments CEO Jon Budd said in the release.

These AI-powered fraud tools analyze large volumes of transactional and behavioral data in real time, enabling them to detect subtle patterns that indicate fraudulent activity while minimizing false positives, according to the release.

The tools also add risk-scoring capabilities across traditional payments like wires, ACH and cross-border payments, the release said.

The enhancement joins Juniper’s Payments Hub, which manages the rails for automated payment delivery and receipt via the company’s connected rails to the Federal Reserve, The Clearing House and foreign exchange (FX) gateways, per the release.

“Many financial institutions have been hesitant to flip the switch on full instant payment functionality,” Budd said in the release. “Our new solution provides the assurance they need to move forward with confidence, knowing they can protect their customers while staying competitive in a digital-first payments world.”

Instant payments can help financial institutions grow by enabling them to deliver the immediacy that their customers expect, Budd wrote in the PYMNTS eBook, “The New Value Equation: 11 Financial Services Leaders Share Their Vision for 2025.”

“Businesses of all sizes are excited to use instant payments when they learn about the benefits,” Budd wrote. “The ability to collect revenue quicker, hold onto money longer and make payments later is attractive for any business. These businesses could be a customer of your financial institution, but they will also most assuredly drive consumer adoption.”

Velera, the credit union service organization formerly known as PSCU/Co-op Solutions, completed its acquisition of Juniper Payments in 2022, saying Juniper’s work in the automated and unattended banking ecosystem was able to help with “vision and reliability.”



