AI Product Photography Platform Snappyit Launches New Android App, Adds Seven New Languages

July 2026 — For the millions of apparel sellers around the world who run their stores from a phone, producing professional product images just became considerably easier. Snappyit (snappyit.ai), an AI fashion visual platform, has officially launched its Android app and rolled out seven new language versions — Spanish, French, Italian, German, Portuguese, Japanese and Korean. The move marks the first step in the company’s global expansion beyond its original English-only web platform. An iOS app is also in development.

Snappyit serves clothing brands, independent store owners, resellers and fashion designers with AI-generated product visuals. From a single flat-lay photo, the platform can produce 3D ghost mannequin images, on-model photos featuring virtual models, standardized white-background flat lays, and retouched jewelry shots with on-model views. It can also turn static product photos into short videos of a model in motion. Traditionally, this kind of content has required studios, models and post-production teams, with a single shoot costing hundreds of dollars and turnaround times stretching to weeks. Snappyit reduces the cost to under $0.10 per image and the entire process to a few minutes.

The expansion targets the fast-growing population of mobile-first sellers in global e-commerce. In markets across Latin America, Southern Europe and East Asia, many small and mid-sized sellers manage their entire operation — sourcing, listing and customer service — on a phone. The seven new languages cover the primary languages of these markets. With the Android app, sellers can now photograph a product and generate commercial-ready images directly on their phone, without returning to a desktop.

Co-CEO Sophia said，”A significant share of our users are sellers running an entire store single-handedly, and the phone is their workbench. Bringing our tools to mobile and serving these sellers in their native languages is the first step in Snappyit’s global expansion. Once the iOS app launches, that coverage will be even more complete.”

Snappyit operates on a credits-based subscription model, starting at $8.20 per month (120 credits) on an annual plan, with yearly subscriptions and pay-as-you-go credit packs also available. New users receive six free credits upon signing up. The Android app is now available on Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ai.snappyit.app.prod), and the new language versions will go live across web and mobile shortly.

About Snappyit

Snappyit is an all-in-one AI fashion visual platform built by a team with deep experience in artificial intelligence, visual technology and media. The company is committed to making professional-grade visual tools accessible to fashion businesses of different sizes — from established brands and small merchants to individual creators — helping them turn ideas into reality within minutes. For more information, visit snappyit.ai.

Media Contact

Emily

emily@snappyit.ai

Snappyit