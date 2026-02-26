ATTRUS Unveils Global Financial Infrastructure as Real-Time Payments Reshape Cross-Border Risk

MIAMI — February 26th, 2026 — As instant payment systems become standard across major economies, companies operating internationally are confronting a new challenge: faster money movement has shifted financial risk from delayed settlement cycles to real-time execution.

ATTRUS, a Miami-founded and Miami-based global financial infrastructure platform, is launching publicly to address the operational and financial challenges created by instant money movement. The platform is designed to help enterprises manage cross-border payments, foreign exchange exposure, liquidity coordination, settlement, and governance in real time.

Brazil’s Pix system — one of the world’s most advanced instant payment networks — has demonstrated both the benefits and the complexity of real-time money movement. While instant settlement improves speed and access, it also compresses decision windows for treasury teams and exposes FX and liquidity risks more immediately.

“Instant payments solve the problem of speed, but they introduce a new layer of complexity around control,” said Stephano Maciel, CEO of ATTRUS. “When money moves in real time across borders, companies need infrastructure that can manage FX exposure, liquidity timing, and settlement risk just as quickly.”

The launch comes as global fintech enters a more mature phase. In recent months, the sector has been marked by consolidation and scale milestones, including Capital One’s acquisition of Brex and IPOs from Brazilian financial companies such as PicPay and Agibank. As fintech firms move into public markets or are absorbed by incumbents, the focus has shifted away from customer acquisition and toward financial execution and infrastructure resilience.

ATTRUS operates above local payment rails, providing enterprises with a unified layer to orchestrate how money is managed once it moves instantly. Built for multinational companies operating across Latin America and other regions, the platform enables real-time visibility and control over FX exposure, liquidity timing, settlement logic, and governance. To date, the platform has processed more than US$7 billion in transaction volume and is growing approximately 150% year over year.

Unlike consumer-facing fintech apps, ATTRUS positions itself as core financial infrastructure — the operating layer companies need once global expansion becomes mission-critical rather than experimental.

The company is led by Stephano Maciel, a Brazilian founder and CEO now based in Miami, reflecting the growing role of South Florida as a bridge between Latin American financial innovation and U.S. capital markets.

As instant payments expand globally, financial infrastructure providers are increasingly focused on the second-order effects of speed — ensuring that real-time money movement is matched with real-time control.

About ATTRUS

ATTRUS is a global financial infrastructure platform designed to help enterprises operate across multiple international markets with predictability, control, and governance. Built inside Brazil’s instant-payments ecosystem, ATTRUS supports cross-border payments, FX management, liquidity coordination, and settlement for multinational companies operating in Latin America and beyond.