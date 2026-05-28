Banxa, TON Foundation and Bluechip Map the Future of Stablecoins in New Global Industry Report

Reno, United States — May 28, 2026 — Banxa today highlighted the release of Mapping the Top 100 Stablecoins and Their Future, a new global research report developed in collaboration with TON Foundation and Bluechip. The report provides one of the most comprehensive analyses to date of the rapidly evolving stablecoin economy, now exceeding $321 billion in circulating supply.

The report details the rapid growth experienced in the market but also its current extreme concentration. Despite more than 300 stablecoins currently in circulation, five dominant tokens account for 91.5% of total market share.

“Demand remains predominantly USD-centric even from European users, which is consistent with what we see more broadly.” — Sean Moynihan, COO of Banxa.

As stablecoins rapidly move from crypto-native assets into mainstream financial infrastructure, the report identifies the emerging issuers, payment networks, and compliance frameworks expected to shape the next phase of adoption across payments, treasury management, remittances, and web3 ecosystems.

Key Findings from the Report

Five stablecoins dominate the global market

The report reveals that a small group of issuers continues to control the overwhelming majority of supply, liquidity, and payment activity despite hundreds of competing launches.

Distribution is outperforming design

Stablecoins integrated into large ecosystems and payment rails are scaling significantly faster. The report highlights growth trajectories driven by platforms such as PayPal, TON with its embedded wallets for 100+ million users, and low-fee blockchain infrastructure.

A new wave of institutional stablecoins is coming

The report identifies 20 likely future launches from major financial institutions and consortiums, including banking groups, fintech platforms, and global payment providers pursuing regulated stablecoin strategies.

Compliance-first stablecoins are reshaping the market

Regulatory frameworks including Europe’s MiCA regime are accelerating institutional participation and changing how issuers approach reserve management, transparency, and consumer protection.

Stablecoin economics are becoming one of the most profitable sectors in digital assets

The report estimates more than $13 billion in issuer profits generated across the sector through treasury yields, transaction flows, and DeFi integrations.

The research also includes a detailed structural analysis of the four dominant stablecoin design models — fiat-backed, crypto-backed, hybrid, and synthetic — alongside risk assessments for the Top 100 stablecoins by Bluechip.

Banxa contributed proprietary insights from its global fiat to crypto payment infrastructure, including trends in regional stablecoin demand.

The report comes at a pivotal time for the digital asset industry as governments, banks, fintech firms, and payment providers increasingly position stablecoins as a foundational layer for faster, programmable, money movement.

Download the Full Report

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