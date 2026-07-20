Circulating Supply of Enterprise Stablecoin USDGO Surpasses US$1 Billion

Hong Kong, July 20, 2026 – OSL Group (HKEX:863) (OSL), a global stablecoin payment and trading platform, today announced that the circulating supply of USDGO, a compliant enterprise-grade stablecoin operated and distributed by OSL, has surpassed US$1 billion. USDGO now ranks among the top six compliant stablecoins globally by market capitalization*, and is the largest USD-pegged compliant stablecoin operated by an Asian stablecoin operator, measured by circulating supply*.

Jason Liu, Head of USDGO at OSL Group, said:

“Emerging markets have long lacked an on-chain settlement tool that is truly compliant, trustworthy, and offers both high liquidity and easy convertibility. Through its secure and efficient infrastructure, full-stack payment solutions, and well-developed ecosystem, USDGO has gained the market’s trust in a remarkably short time. Growing from US$100 million to US$1 billion is more than a simple increase in scale for USDGO; it marks a leap to a new tier of liquidity. Surpassing US$1 billion is not an endpoint, but a new starting point for USDGO to pursue broader opportunities in the institutional market.”

The application of stablecoins is rapidly expanding into enterprise-grade payment infrastructure. USDGO serves use cases across the real economy and financial sector, including cross-border payments and institutional treasury management. Its goal is to significantly improve the operational efficiency that institutional clients have long sought in these areas.

In emerging markets including Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, cross-border payments for businesses have long been constrained by local currency volatility, limited banking coverage, and the fixed processing windows of international clearing and settlement. Remittance between Asia and major emerging markets typically takes several days to settle, and funding costs high.

*Source: DefiLlama, as of July 20, 2026

About OSL Group

OSL Group (HKEX: 863) is a global stablecoin payment and trading platform that strives to provide compliant and efficient digital financial infrastructure services globally, empowering enterprises, financial institutions and individuals to seamlessly exchange, pay, trade, and settle between fiat and digital currencies. Grounded in the core values of Open, Secure, and Licensed, it is committed to building a more efficient ecosystem that connects global markets and enables instant, seamless and compliant value movement worldwide. osl.com

Disclaimer

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