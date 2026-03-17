Coherent Solutions releases research on AI fraud prevention in finance and best AI models for banks

Minneapolis, MN, March 17, 2026 — Coherent Solutions has released a Future of Finance research report illustrating how AI is advancing fraud detection in financial services. The research offers financial institutions a strategic framework to address rising and more sophisticated fraud techniques with adaptive, human-in-the-loop AI systems, based on the firm’s extensive experience in AI engineering.

This white paper addresses the modern threat of transaction fraud, which is becoming faster and smarter while conventional rule-based systems lag, leaving financial institutions exposed. Banks, credit lenders, and financial institutions that adopt AI and machine learning can reduce fraud losses by up to 50% and detect anomalies in real time. When implemented with proper governance and human oversight, AI systems also make audits smoother and help clearly demonstrate regulatory compliance.

“Customers expect seamless digital experiences, regulatory authorities require transparency, and businesses need to stay ahead of emerging threats. AI offers an all-in-one solution, provided it is used in conjunction with human-in-the-loop (HITL) monitoring, explainability, and robust governance,” says Vittesh Sahni , Sr. Director of AI at Coherent Solutions, who previously ran the Data Science and ML team for a fintech provider.

This white paper provides a detailed overview of fraud detection measures and strategies for modern financial institutions:

Why fraud detection demands AI

What business leaders must know about AI for fraud detection

Best agentic AI use cases and methods

Strategic business benefits of using AI for fraud detection

Compliance, risk, and technical challenges banks may face

How banks should choose the best AI model: model comparison matrix

Implementation roadmap

Fraud detection readiness checklist

Expert perspectives on the future of fraud defense

Financial organizations should thoughtfully assess their current fraud risk while planning for future threats. Fraud and the AI systems designed to prevent it are constantly evolving, and defenses must evolve as well to add real digital value to the organization. Get your full report here for free.

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