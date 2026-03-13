Fastboy Payments Connects BambooPay Gateway to Cybersource Platform, a Visa Acceptance Solution

Houston, Texas — February 18, 2026 — Fastboy Payments announced it is working with Cybersource to make BambooPay Gateway available on Cybersource Platform, providing merchants streamlined access to digital commerce and fraud management capabilities through a single integration.

By leveraging Token Management Services, Account Updater, Decision Manager, and Visa 3DS capabilities, Fastboy Payments enhances authorization performance while strengthening fraud detection and authentication controls.

The integration allows merchants to reduce operational complexity and improve transaction efficiency across online and recurring payment environments.

“Payments performance and fraud control must evolve together,” said Harry Morales, President of Fastboy Payments. “By connecting to the Cybersource Platform, we’re delivering a more resilient and scalable infrastructure for digital commerce.”

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