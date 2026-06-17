Fonix plc partners with CH Media to bring mobile interactivity to Swiss broadcasting

Mobile payments and messaging solutions provider Fonix plc has today announced a new partnership with CH Media, one of Switzerland’s largest private media companies, to deliver mobile interactive services across its broadcast portfolio.

The agreement marks Fonix’s entry into the Swiss market and represents another step in the company’s European expansion, bringing its proven combination of cross market mobile operator integration, campaign management technology and broadcast interactivity expertise to one of the continent’s most digitally engaged and commercially attractive media landscapes.

CH Media operates a broad portfolio of television and radio brands across German-speaking, Switzerland, reaching over one million viewers and listeners every day. The partnership will see Fonix’s platform power competitions and interactive formats across CH Media’s radio and TV channels, providing highly robust direct mobile experiences for their audiences.

Fonix’s Campaign Manager Platform is already trusted by some of Europe’s largest Broadcasters to deliver high-impact, mobile-driven audience experiences at scale. Its reliability, flexibility and proven ability to unlock new revenue streams through interactivity make it the natural choice for Broadcasters looking to deepen audience connection.

Nicola Bomio, Head of Regional TV & Radio at CH Media, comments: “In Fonix, we have gained a strong partner who will help us to offer our viewers and listeners attractive interactive content. We look forward to this partnership and to jointly developing interactive formats for radio and TV.”

Rob Weisz, CEO of Fonix, said: “Switzerland has always been on our radar as a market with exceptional potential, and partnering with CH Media, one of the country’s leading private media companies, is the perfect way to make our entrance.

CH Media’s scale, reach and ambition are a brilliant match for what Fonix does best. We’re bringing everything we’ve learned from years of delivering world-class mobile interactivity for major broadcasters, and we can’t wait to show what’s possible together. This is just the beginning for Fonix in Switzerland.”

About Fonix

Founded in 2006, Fonix is a leading provider of mobile payments and messaging solutions, enabling businesses to connect, engage, and transact seamlessly through mobile technology.

Fonix helps organisations across media, charity, entertainment, and enterprise sectors drive revenue and enhance audience engagement.

Headquartered in London, Fonix is a fast-growing, innovation-driven company, trusted by industry leaders such as ITV, Bauer Media, RTÉ, Global, Comic Relief, and BBC Children in Need. With a strong focus on technology and consumer experience, Fonix continues to shape the future of mobile payments and interactivity.

About CH Media

CH Media is one of Switzerland’s leading media companies. The family-run business has been investing in independent journalism since 1836. With around 70 brands, CH Media provides information and entertainment services across German-speaking Switzerland. Its portfolio includes 19 newspaper titles, 11 radio stations, 10 TV channels and 2 national news portals.