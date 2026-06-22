Frank (talktofrank.ai), an AI loan broker built for US small businesses, today launched publicly with one goal: fix the way small businesses access capital.

Why Frank exists

The launch follows a pattern. In conversations with operators and the people who support Main Street, the same issue surfaced repeatedly. Access to capital was the thing holding good businesses back. Companies with real revenue were turned away by their banks, then pushed toward whatever lender called first.

The trap that follows a bank “no”

Too often, that first call leads somewhere expensive and devastating. Merchant cash advances can carry effective annual rates in the triple digits, and they fall outside the usury caps and disclosure rules that govern ordinary loans.[1] They pull repayments from a business account every banking day, whether or not the operator has been paid. In 2025 the New York Attorney General settled a $1 billion case against one such network, cancelling more than $534 million in small-business debt,[2] and a 2018 Bloomberg investigation found cash-advance firms using “confession of judgment” clauses to freeze borrowers’ accounts without warning.[3] Brokers, meanwhile, often earn the most for placing a business in the worst deal, because their commission is built into the rate.

How Frank works

Frank searches more than 500 US lenders in under 60 seconds, negotiates on the borrower’s behalf, and shows the exact cost of every offer before any commitment. It closes loans in days and is free to borrowers, with no hard credit pull to see options and no kickbacks. Frank does not partner with any single lender; it is paid only when funding succeeds, so its recommendation is the same whichever option an operator chooses.

“We kept hearing the same thing from everyone working to support small business, that access to capital was the real problem,” said Will Chomley, CEO of Frank. “Not because the money isn’t out there, but because operators can’t see the whole market and don’t have anyone negotiating for them. We built Frank so the answer isn’t avoiding speed, it’s demanding speed and transparency at the same time.”

What it means for small businesses

For an owner, that means seeing the full picture for the first time: a transparent comparison of rate, term and total cost across every option, plain-English guidance on the trade-offs, and someone who guides them through the process. Frank covers the full range of financing, from working capital and lines of credit to equipment loans and SBA lending, and publishes free tools, including a loan calculator and a business health check.

The launch offer

To mark the launch, Frank is giving small businesses up to 5% of the funded loan value back in cash on every loan closed in its first 60 days, up to $5,000 back on a $100,000 loan. It runs through August 17, 2026.

“Every small business deserves to see what its options actually cost before it signs,” Chomley added. “That’s the whole idea.”

Sources

[1] Federal Reserve, Small Business Credit Survey / Consumer & Community Context (2025). federalreserve.gov

[2] New York State Attorney General, $1 billion settlement with Yellowstone Capital (January 2025). ag.ny.gov

[3] Bloomberg Businessweek, “Sign Here to Lose Everything” (2018). bloomberg.com