Funderial and Smarterswipe Expand Partnership for ISO Direct Funding

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

New York, NY – July 15, 2026 — Funderial, a leading direct funder specializing in credit card receivables financing and revenue-based funding, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Smarterswipe, a Las Vegas-based payments company providing comprehensive merchant processing and business funding solutions.

The collaboration builds on Funderial’s successful nationwide integration with Payroc ISOs and underscores the company’s commitment to delivering seamless, high-value funding tools directly into merchant processing sales workflows. This enables ISOs to more effectively book new clients, increase retention, and offer a powerful value-added service that differentiates them in a competitive market.

“Funderial is hands-down the most valuable partner we have right now — an honest, no-BS, ethical company that does things the right way,” said a representative from Smarterswipe. “They don’t just close deals; they set our merchants up for long-term success and continued growth. Funderial consistently delivers the most competitive rates and gets our merchants the funding they need.”

Smarterswipe, which switched from another provider to Funderial after an extensive comparison, cited superior professionalism, speed, and dedicated support — particularly from team members including Evan Hunter — as key reasons for the partnership.

Michael Pennartz, Executive VP of Funderial, commented on the momentum: “We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Smarterswipe and continue building on our strong track record with ISOs across the country. Our goal is to give forward-thinking payment professionals the tools they need to win more business and better serve their merchants by embedding direct funding solutions into the sales process.”

Funderial has recently enhanced its partner program with several new capabilities designed to streamline operations and maximize growth for ISOs:

Updated Partner Intake Process — Faster onboarding with improved efficiency

Advanced Partner Portal — Featuring Agent & Referral tracking links, plus dedicated Affiliate tracking links for marketing campaigns

White-Label Application Capabilities — Allow partners to present funding options under their own brand

Tariff Refund Referral Partnerships — New for 2026, providing additional revenue opportunities for partners assisting importers with tariff-related claims and advances

These tools are now available to all qualified ISOs and merchant processing professionals looking to add direct funding as a high-margin, value-added offering.

ISOs interested in learning more or signing up for Funderial’s partner program can visit funderial.com/iso-partners or contact the team directly at 855-FUNDING.

About Funderial

Funderial is a direct funder providing fast, flexible credit card receivables financing and revenue-based funding solutions. With nearly 20 years of experience and over $2 billion funded, Funderial offers ISOs and payment professionals seamless integration, competitive rates, dedicated support, and access to a curated marketplace of additional funding options. Learn more at www.funderial.com.

About Smarterswipe

Smarterswipe is a Las Vegas-based payments company delivering transparent merchant processing, revenue-based funding, and tailored technology solutions to help businesses grow. Learn more at smarterswipe.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Pennartz, Executive VP

Funderial Financing | 855-FUNDING | info@funderial.com