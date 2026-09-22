Infini Raises $6M Seed Round to Scale Its AI-Powered Global Financial Platform

HONG KONG, September 22, 2026 — Infini, an AI-powered global financial platform, today announced the close of a $6 million seed funding round. The round included participation from leading venture capital firms, including Reforge, Fortwest Capital, Enlight Capital, NextGen Digital Venture, SNZ Capital, and Vernal.

Alongside the funding announcement, Infini officially launched its new mobile application, giving both individual users and enterprise teams seamless access to intelligent financial services anytime, anywhere.

As the digital economy continues to evolve, individuals and global businesses increasingly need smarter and more efficient ways to manage their money. Infini addresses this need by combining the instant settlement capabilities of stablecoins with AI-powered Financial Agents.

Rather than requiring users to navigate complex payment infrastructure and fragmented financial tools, Infini aims to deliver a straightforward, user-friendly financial experience spanning personal financial management and corporate treasury operations.

“We believe the future of finance is not just about moving money faster, but managing it more intelligently,” said Christian, Founder and CEO of Infini. “This funding will enable us to expand our global payment rails, strengthen our licensing and compliance capabilities, accelerate the research and development of our Financial Agents, and build more robust financial infrastructure.

“For individual users, our goal is to make an intelligent financial manager accessible to everyone—helping them plan their finances, optimize returns, and manage everyday spending. For enterprise clients, Infini can serve as a digital CFO, automating bookkeeping, approvals, payment execution, and treasury management. Ultimately, we want to remove the friction associated with traditional financial systems for both individuals and businesses.”

Ray Chua, Founder and Managing Partner of Fortwest Capital, said: “At Fortwest, our investment thesis centers on the convergence of stablecoins and artificial intelligence—two technologies that are reshaping the foundations of global financial infrastructure. Infini is building a unified platform that brings these transformative technologies together. Its rapid adoption among both consumers and enterprises demonstrates that the product is addressing some of the most important financial challenges facing today’s digital economy.”

With the launch of its new mobile app, Infini is expanding its platform to serve a broader range of financial needs—from everyday spending and transfers for individual users to global payments and treasury management for enterprise teams. By bringing these capabilities into a single intelligent platform, Infini aims to become a leading financial platform for the AI era.

About Infini

Infini is an AI-powered global financial platform. By leveraging stablecoins for instant settlement and integrating intelligent AI Agents, Infini empowers both consumers and businesses with smart global accounts, high-yield payment cards, and automated treasury solutions. Learn more at www.infini.money.

Media Contact:

Rheia

Head of Marketing, Infini

marketing@infini.money