Neural Payments Demos Real-Time Payment Innovation with Visa at FinovateFall 2026

Neural Payments, a real-time payment provider for financial institutions, conducted a live demonstration of the Visa Alias Directory at FinovateFall 2026, winning Best of Show. The demo showcased how credit unions and community banks can enable members to send and receive real-time payments using only a phone number, email address, or app handle — without
replacing existing core systems.
Visa Alias Directory connects payment senders to recipients through a secure lookup,
routing transactions in real time via Visa Direct rails. For financial institution originators,
this means faster time-to-market, simpler implementation, and a modern payment
experience members expect.
“Financial institutions shouldn’t have to choose between innovation and stability,” said
Mick Oppy, Co-Founder and CEO of Neural Payments. “Our collaboration with Visa
Direct gives credit unions and community banks a clear, proven path to real-time
payments — and Visa Alias Directory takes that experience to the next level.”
Neural Payments connects financial institutions to Visa Direct through a single integration,
enabling real-time push payments to eligible debit cards, bank accounts, and digital
wallets. The addition of Visa Alias Directory removes the need for senders to know a
recipient’s card or account number, reducing friction and expanding reach beyond debit
cards to existing mobile wallets.
About Neural Payments
Neural Payments builds real-time payment infrastructure for credit unions and
community banks, connecting financial institutions to Visa Direct, FedNow, RTP, and
regional debit networks through a single, compliant integration. Learn more at
neuralpayments.com.