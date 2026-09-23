Neural Payments Demos Real-Time Payment Innovation with Visa at FinovateFall 2026

Neural Payments, a real-time payment provider for financial institutions, conducted a live demonstration of the Visa Alias Directory at FinovateFall 2026, winning Best of Show. The demo showcased how credit unions and community banks can enable members to send and receive real-time payments using only a phone number, email address, or app handle — without

replacing existing core systems.

Visa Alias Directory connects payment senders to recipients through a secure lookup,

routing transactions in real time via Visa Direct rails. For financial institution originators,

this means faster time-to-market, simpler implementation, and a modern payment

experience members expect.

“Financial institutions shouldn’t have to choose between innovation and stability,” said

Mick Oppy, Co-Founder and CEO of Neural Payments. “Our collaboration with Visa

Direct gives credit unions and community banks a clear, proven path to real-time

payments — and Visa Alias Directory takes that experience to the next level.”

Neural Payments connects financial institutions to Visa Direct through a single integration,

enabling real-time push payments to eligible debit cards, bank accounts, and digital

wallets. The addition of Visa Alias Directory removes the need for senders to know a

recipient’s card or account number, reducing friction and expanding reach beyond debit

cards to existing mobile wallets.

About Neural Payments

Neural Payments builds real-time payment infrastructure for credit unions and

community banks, connecting financial institutions to Visa Direct, FedNow, RTP, and

regional debit networks through a single, compliant integration. Learn more at

neuralpayments.com.