Nodu Receives MiCA and Payment Institution Licences From the Bank of Latvia

Riga and London, 9 July 2026 — Nodu, the stablecoin payment infrastructure company, has been granted two licences by Latvijas Banka (the Bank of Latvia): a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) licence under the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), and a payment institution licence. The decision was taken by the central bank’s supervision committee on 8 July 2026.

The MiCA licence authorises Nodu Digital SIA to provide crypto-asset transfer services on behalf of clients and to exchange crypto-assets for fiat funds. The payment institution licence permits money remittance services. Nodu is the 10th company to be licensed by Latvijas Banka under MiCA since the regulation took effect at the end of 2024. MiCA establishes a single EU-wide framework for crypto-asset services, and authorisation in one member state creates the basis for extending services across the EU and EEA in future, subject to the regulation’s cross-border notification procedure.

The dual authorisation means Nodu can operate its full payment flow — fiat in, stablecoin transfer, fiat out — as a regulated European provider, with end clients never holding or touching crypto.

“Most of the industry spent the past year worrying about surviving MiCA’s transition period; we treated MiCA as a product roadmap,” said Aleksandrs Novozenovs, CEO and co-founder of Nodu. “With both licences granted, a bank or fintech can plug into one API and get regulated stablecoin settlement across 60+ countries, with compliance built in. This is what European-made stablecoin infrastructure should look like.”

“These licences are a foundation, not a finish line,” added Daria Dubinina, CBDO and co-founder of Nodu. “We see growing demand well beyond banks and fintechs — smaller businesses want the same fast, low-cost global payments on regulated rails. We’ll have more to share on where we’re taking the platform later this year.”

The new licences complement Nodu’s existing regulatory footprint, which includes a Canadian MSB licence.

About Nodu

Nodu provides stablecoin payment infrastructure for banks, fintechs, payment companies and other businesses moving money across borders. Its API converts incoming fiat to USDC or USDT, routes it over stablecoin rails, and pays out in local fiat — 7 pay-in currencies, 42 pay-out currencies, 62+ countries, with most payouts settling in about 60 seconds. Nodu was founded in 2025 by the team behind fintech platform Crassula — Aleksandrs Novozenovs (CEO), Vladislav Nikolayev (CTO) and Daria Dubinina (CBDO) — and raised a $1.45M pre-seed round in December 2025. More at nodu.fi. The regulator’s announcement is available on the Bank of Latvia’s website, bank.lv.