Payments Are Seamless — Until They Aren’t. How TracEI Is Modernizing Payment Investigations.

EvonSys, a global technology partner to leading financial institutions, recently launched TracEI, a SaaS solution designed to bring greater control and consistency to payment investigations, exception management, and investigation workflows.

The launch comes at a time when financial institutions are facing growing pressure to modernize operational processes surrounding payment exceptions and investigations. Since its launch, TracEI has also been recognized with the Pega Launchpad Elevation Award at PegaWorld, further validating its approach to modernizing payment investigations for financial institutions.

While payment processing has become faster and more transparent through initiatives such as Swift gpi and ISO 20022, payment investigations and exception handling remain largely manual, fragmented, and difficult to scale. As banks modernize payments infrastructure, operational inefficiencies in investigations are becoming increasingly visible.

In an ecosystem built for speed and transparency, this gap is increasingly shaping operational efficiency, cost, and client experience for global banks.

Built on EvonSys’ extensive experience delivering payments and workflow transformation programs for financial institutions, TracEI addresses a growing need in payment operations and transaction lifecycle management.

TracEI introduces a unified, workflow-driven layer that connects data, teams, and processes involved in investigations. It helps reduce manual effort and resolution time, improves visibility across cross-border payments, strengthens auditability and operational oversight.

The solution’s approach has already gained industry recognition. Recently, TracEI received the Pega Launchpad Elevation Award by Launchpad, presented to providers that combine their own intellectual property with deep domain expertise to address critical business challenges. The recognition reflects EvonSys’ experience in payments transformation and reinforces the growing need for innovation in payment investigations and exception management.

As expectations for real-time payments continue to grow, banks face increasing pressure to resolve payment exceptions quickly and efficiently while maintaining visibility and control.

TracEI incorporates AI to support faster and more informed decision-making—helping interpret fragmented signals, guide next actions, and move cases forward efficiently.

“The industry has made significant investments in modernizing payment execution, in large part due to ISO 20022” said Andy Elliott, Head of Product Strategy at EvonSys. “What many institutions are now finding is that operational inefficiencies within exception handling and investigations are becoming a major constraint on scale and productivity. TracEI is designed to make that layer more structured, scalable, and easier to manage—allowing banks to implement quickly without overhauling existing infrastructure. Just as importantly, banks don’t have to continually adapt to evolving rail, messaging, and annual conformance changes themselves—TracEI handles that complexity for them.”

“For customers, the expectation today is simple—if something goes wrong with a payment, they expect clarity and resolution almost immediately,” said Arun MS, CEO of EvonSys. “TracEI helps banks move investigations from processes that can take days into workflows that can often be resolved within hours or even minutes, while significantly improving visibility into payment status and case progression. Ultimately, that translates into a far stronger customer experience at the moments that matter most.”

About EvonSys

A global technology and consulting firm specializing in workflow automation, payments operations, and digital transformation for financial services, EvonSys partners with leading financial institutions worldwide and brings deep expertise across large SaaS platforms. With 800+ professionals across 8 global locations and 200+ enterprise applications delivered, EvonSys is recognized for delivery excellence within the Pega ecosystem.

For partnership opportunities-write to pedro.mullor@evonsys.com