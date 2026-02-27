Payments in 2026: Three trends that are reshaping payments industry

It’s pretty clear the pace of innovation shows no signs of slowing down. AI has dominated the conversation – from agentic AI shopping to new ways of catching and preventing fraud. But it’s not all AI, with technologies such as stablecoins and CBDCs slowly but surely starting to mature.

The next phase of fintech evolution will open the door to new efficiencies and risks, with three trends in particular that will stand out and influence the conversation in 2026.

1. Stablecoin and programmable money will go mainstream

Tokenisation has already transformed card security by replacing sensitive payment data with encrypted identifiers. By extending this approach to bank deposits, it could create a safer, faster, and more transparent payments system for consumers and institutions alike – strengthening trust and efficiency in payments.

What will be especially interesting is the rise of programmable money. Tokenised deposits could automate and secure peer-to-peer transfers, mortgage refinancing, and digital asset settlement, reducing delays and risk – much like tokenised card transactions, where approval rates increase and friction declines.

2. Agentic payments are edging closer to everyday use

The idea that autonomous AI agents could soon handle payments completely for us might make us feel a little nervous. But with a recent survey finding that two-thirds of consumers are open to AI agents making purchases on their behalf, 2026 might see this vision become a reality. Plus, with Mastercard, Visa and PayPal having already worked on their own agentic payment solutions, this new world of convenience could come sooner than we think.

But despite all of the excitement, we have to learn to walk before we can run. Regulation, fraud detection, infrastructure readiness, and public trust must be addressed first. If we manage these challenges, agentic payments could significantly reduce cart abandonment and transform the intelligence of customer interactions.

3. Friendly Fraud will challenge merchants

Forget phishing attempts and AI deepfakes – one of the biggest challenges for merchants in 2026 will be misuse and confusion over how we define friendly fraud.

The card schemes’ policies force cardholders to falsely label legitimate transactions as fraudulent. For example, when a cardholder forgets to cancel a subscription and wants a refund, but the transaction was protected by 3D Secure (3DS), the only way to initiate a chargeback is by declaring it as fraud. This manipulative structure invites dishonesty into the payments system and misrepresents what fraud actually means. “Friendly” and “fraud” simply don’t belong together – so let’s separate them for good.

2026 – the year of progress, protection and trust

This year we’re looking at a payments ecosystem that is evolving to be more automated, programmable and, in some areas, more ambiguous. The key lies in striking the right balance between progress, protection and trust. The next chapter of payments belongs to those who can balance progress, protection, and trust.

At PAYSTRAX, our mission is to empower merchants with secure, scalable, and future-ready payment solutions that combine technological progress with regulatory confidence.