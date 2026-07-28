Paytia lets AI agents take card payments — without the card ever reaching the AI

London, United Kingdom — Businesses are putting AI agents on the phone and in chat faster than their compliance teams can keep up. The problem shows up the moment one of those agents has to take a payment: the card number passes straight through the language model’s context window, and from there it can persist in call recordings, chat transcripts and training data. Under PCI DSS that pulls the model and everything touching it into the merchant’s cardholder data environment.

Paytia has launched Conversational & AI Payments, built on its Capture Assist API, to close that gap. The service takes a bank or card payment inside an AI agent’s conversation — by phone or chat — while keeping the sensitive data entirely outside the AI’s network, transcript and logs.

When the agent reaches the payment step, it calls Capture Assist. The customer enters their card on Paytia’s hosted form, or by keypad on a call, fully isolated from the AI. Paytia processes it on its PCI DSS Level 1 platform, returns a token and a result, and the bot picks the conversation straight back up. No transfer, no “check your email”, no raw card data anywhere near the model.

“If there’s an AI in the loop, this is the only safe way to take a payment,” said Curtis Nash, CEO of Paytia. “A card number should never sit in a chat log or an LLM’s context — but that’s exactly where it ends up in most of the AI agents being built right now. We draw a hard line around the card. The bot runs the conversation, we hold the sensitive data, and the two never mix.”

It isn’t only cards. The same isolation covers bank account details and other sensitive identifiers — anything the process needs to capture.

For voice agents, Paytia connects over SIP in one of two ways: sitting in front of the agent for full isolation, or conferencing in on demand when a payment is due, with a unique call ID in the SIP header triggering capture. Chat agents capture through payment links. It works alongside the platforms teams are already building on, and for existing Paytia customers it’s a configuration change rather than a new contract.

The service is backed by a Data Protection Agreement, with Paytia as the appointed data processor and defined terms for how sensitive data is captured, retained and deleted. Card data is never logged or used to train models. Paytia holds PCI DSS Level 1 and Cyber Essentials Plus certification and has processed more than £400 million since 2020.

Conversational & AI Payments is available now.

About Paytia

Paytia provides PCI-compliant secure payment services that let businesses take card and bank payments over the phone, online and inside AI conversations, without sensitive data entering their own systems. A PCI DSS Level 1 certified provider since 2016, Paytia serves clients across the US, UK and Canada from offices in New York and London.