PhotonPay Unveils Multi-Currency Wallet to Redefine Global Collection Infrastructure

[HONG KONG – April 30, 2026] – PhotonPay, a stablecoin-centric operating system for global commerce, today unveiled its Multi-Currency Global Collections Wallet. This unified infrastructure natively bridges fiat currencies and compliant stablecoins, establishing a foundational execution layer required for the emerging agentic economy.

Moving beyond the siloed workflows of legacy banking, PhotonPay consolidates diverse liquidity rails into a single, seamless interface — empowering global enterprises to collect, hold, and settle funds with institutional-grade compliance and real-time efficiency.

While traditional banking networks remain constrained by prohibitive costs and fragmented settlement cycles, the modern digital economy demands instantaneous execution. PhotonPay’s Global Collections solution bridges this systemic gap, empowering businesses to activate local collection accounts across 30+ major currencies and Tier-1 stablecoins (USDC/USDT) within a single, unified environment.

This “Dual-Rail” architecture provides a critical interoperability layer between legacy corporate systems and Web3-native platforms, effectively neutralizing the friction of cross-border transit and currency conversion.

Key Product Features

Unified Multi-Rail Infrastructure: Seamlessly orchestrate transactions across 10+ local clearing networks—including ACH, SEPA, and Faster Payments—alongside on-chain stablecoin liquidity, all through a single, frictionless interface.

Institutional-Grade Compliance: Powered by a strategic global licensing portfolio—including DFSA and SFC authorizations. Compliance isn’t a layer; it’s the code integrated into every transaction, delivering audit-ready precision by design.

Real-Time Conversion: Execute near-instant conversions between fiat and stablecoins, allowing enterprises to actively reduce risks currency exposure and unlock sophisticated supporting more efficient treasury management.

Rapid Integration: Designed for fast deployment, PhotonPay’s Wallet can be embedded into any service channel within days. Its API framework allows platforms to offer real-time collection and conversion capabilities directly to end-users with minimal engineering overhead.

AI-Native Financial Intelligence: Beyond mere automation, PhotonPay integrates specialized AI models across its ecosystem—from advanced risk-engine heuristics to 24/7 intelligent support. This infrastructure is purpose-built to facilitate Agentic Payment workflows, providing the high-concurrency API layer where autonomous agents can manage, reconcile, and optimize global liquidity.

“The launch of our Multi-Currency Wallet goes beyond currency expansion — it represents a fundamental re-engineering of the execution layer for global trade,” said Lewison Chen, Founder and CEO of PhotonPay. “By converging the resilience of fiat with the velocity of stablecoins, we are delivering the financial operating system that modern enterprises — and the emerging agentic economy — require to thrive without borders.”

About PhotonPay

PhotonPay is a stablecoin-powered financial operating system built for global infrastructure. Designed for modern enterprises and platforms, PhotonPay enables businesses to send, receive, convert, and settle funds across both fiat and stablecoin rails — through a single, compliance-first integration. With coverage spanning 200+ countries and territories and regulatory authorizations secured across key global markets, PhotonPay is redefining the efficiency of global B2B liquidity.

For more information, visit [www.photonpay.com].

Disclaimer

This material is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, regulatory, tax, accounting, or investment advice, nor an offer or solicitation for any product or service.