Regions Bank and Dash Solutions Collaborate on New Solution to Modernize Client Payment Operations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 23, 2026 – Regions Bank on Thursday announced the launch of Regions ReimbursePro, the bank’s latest Treasury Management innovation designed to help business clients modernize their payment processes and expedite real-time money movement.

Regions ReimbursePro is powered by Dash Solutions, a leading payments enablement company also headquartered in Birmingham. The solution provides Regions’ Treasury Management clients access to a modern, secure digital platform that helps transform refund operations away from older, manual, time-consuming processes that include paper documents and physical checks.

Key upgrades include:

Once a reimbursement is initiated through this new solution, recipients can choose to spend funds immediately via their digital wallet.

Or, they can instantly send funds to a preferred account, such as a checking or savings account or a digital payments platform.

When the digital option is selected, funds are delivered immediately, enabling faster account reconciliation. This, in turn, helps reduce unclaimed refunds and escheatment, which significantly lowers the risk of check-related errors or re-issues.

“Regions Bank’s commitment to forward-thinking payments technology is one of the top reasons business clients turn to us for their banking relationship,” said Bryan Ford, head of Regions Treasury Management. “In recent years, our team has introduced a range of powerful solutions that help clients automate workflows and payments, eliminate friction, mitigate fraud and manage their operations with greater efficiency. This refund solution is the logical next step, and it reflects our relentless focus on innovation and ease of use. Our collaboration with Dash Solutions helps enable us to deliver smarter, faster tools that help clients move money confidently.”

ReimbursePro works with many industries including:

Healthcare

Insurance and finance

Energy and other utilities

Higher education

Legal

Telecom and other technology services

Nonprofit and government sectors

Real estate and property management

Regions ReimbursePro directly complements the bank’s broader support for specialized industries with skilled bankers who bring deep industry knowledge, experience, insights and understanding to provide a full range of capital solutions to meet clients’ needs.

“Efficient payments are critical to enterprise success, yet billions of transactions still run through legacy systems that weren’t built for how organizations operate today,” said Stephen Faust, CEO of Dash Solutions. “Regions shares our commitment to changing that, and together, we are helping clients modernize how they move money with less risk, better visibility, stronger controls and a payee experience that meets people where they want to be met. We’re making something critical work the way it should.”

“Our work in Regions Treasury Management really focuses on two key areas – meeting the needs of clients today and always looking ahead to how we can meet the needs of tomorrow,” Bryan Ford from Regions concluded. “This commitment, combined with the experience of our teams in serving multiple unique industries, will continue to differentiate us throughout the marketplace.”

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $161 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,200 banking offices and more than 1,750 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

About Dash Solutions

Dash Solutions provides forward-thinking organizations with everything they need to make payments and rewards more meaningful to their business and the people they pay. The company has a proven track record of handling over $100 billion in payments volume across multiple industries—from healthcare and government to construction and utilities—building elegant technology solutions that solve each sector’s unique requirements. Discover how we help make payments and rewards mean more at dashsolutions.com.

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