Regions Bank Names Jay Darnell as Head of Commercial Card and Fintech Enablement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – March 16, 2026 –Regions Bank on Monday announced Jay Darnell has rejoined the company to serve as head of Commercial Card and Fintech Enablement.

Darnell will lead teams delivering commercial card and B2B payment services for companies of all sizes. He will advance ongoing investments in Regions’ Commercial Card platform, developing automated, integrated and efficient solutions that strengthen clients’ cash-management operations.

Darnell joins Regions with more than two decades of financial services experience, including leadership roles in fintech and card sales positions. Further, he prior served Regions as head of B2B Payment Partnerships and New Initiatives at Regions from 2014 until 2019.

“A strong, forward-thinking Treasury Management division is a key differentiator for Regions, and I’m excited to return,” Darnell said. “Regions continues to grow by focusing on innovation and client satisfaction. We’re committed to expanding efficient, secure payment solutions for businesses of all sizes.”

Regions provides a customized commercial card program that helps clients through strategic benefits including:

Automating expenses: Regions’ clients can strengthen their expense management, from reporting to reconciliation, faster than with manual processes.

Streamlining purchases: By using a virtual card for transactions, Regions’ clients can eliminate the complexities of managing various accounts and billing cycles and the administrative burden of managing multiple cards.

Expense controls: Through strategic reviews of spending patterns, Regions’ clients receive timely information on everyday expenses and can identify better ways of managing those expenses.

End-to-end support: Regions provides clients with performance metrics that help meet overall cash-management priorities.

Regions was the first financial institution in the United States to launch Visa Commercial Pay Mobile, which enables Regions clients to make quick, easy and secure payments from the convenience of a digital wallet. Regions also launched a similar solution, Visa Commercial Pay-Travel, to facilitate on-the-go business travel payments from a centralized travel management vendor.

The bank has consistently added and upgraded its Treasury Management offerings to serve the unique needs of Regions’ clients from various sectors. Additional commercial card solutions are expected to be added over time, including those developed in-house at Regions and others in conjunction with third-party providers.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $159 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,250 banking offices and more than 1,750 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

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