Regula Targets Digital ID Fraud With Server-Side Verification for Mobile Driver’s Licenses

RESTON, Va — The release comes as mobile IDs gain adoption across the US and other countries, while organizations face growing pressure to verify digital credentials under zero-trust security models.

Moving mDL verification into a trusted environment

Identity verification performed on user devices carries inherent risks, particularly in high-risk onboarding and account access scenarios. These environments remain outside organizational control, meaning malware, rooted phones, or tampered apps can interfere with identity checks before results reach backend systems. As a result, identity data used in onboarding or transaction decisions may be compromised before it is evaluated.

In addition, sensitive elements such as trust lists and cryptographic keys are more difficult to safeguard in device-level environments, increasing exposure to manipulation.

To mitigate these risks, Regula has added server-side verification of mDLs issued in accordance with ISO/IEC 18013-5 to the latest version of its Regula Document Reader SDK. This capability enables secure reprocessing of mDL data on the backend, ensuring that critical validation steps take place in a controlled and trusted environment rather than relying solely on device-side checks.

Strengthening identity decisions in digital transactions

In practice, data captured on a user’s device is securely transmitted and revalidated on the server using trusted public key infrastructure and signature verification mechanisms. This approach helps ensure that identity data remains intact, authentic, and resistant to manipulation throughout the verification process — particularly in scenarios such as account opening, payments, or access to regulated services.

To support consistent results across different document formats and issuing authorities, Regula Document Reader SDK also relies on extensive document recognition and parsing capabilities. Regula’s solution is backed by the company’s proprietary, world’s largest identity document template database, covering over 16,000 templates from 254 countries and territories. This enables accurate processing of both physical and digital IDs, including emerging formats such as mDLs.

Designed for high-risk and regulated environments

The new capability is designed for industries where fast, reliable driver’s license verification directly affects fraud prevention, compliance, or transaction security, including financial services, mobility and ride-sharing platforms, car rentals, travel and aviation, and age-restricted commerce.

“Server-side mDL verification helps move critical checks into a controlled environment, strengthening fraud prevention by ensuring identity decisions rely on authentic, untampered data. At the same time, it helps preserve identity signal integrity across the entire verification flow, enabling organizations to make trusted server-side decisions rather than relying solely on client-side inputs,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

More information about Regula’s zero-trust approach and secure server-side verification is available on the company’s website.

To get more details about the latest update of the Regula Document Readers SDK, please read the developer documentation.