Research: TikTok Exploited by Industrial-Scale Counterfeit Networks Targeting Luxury Brands

Vetric, the AI-powered threat intelligence platform, has published new research exposing the scale and sophistication of organized counterfeit networks operating on TikTok. The study found that some of the world’s best-known luxury brands are being targeted by coordinated networks that deliberately evade existing monitoring techniques.

After analyzing approximately 135 million TikTok videos across two-week observation windows, Vetric identified 150 organized operator networks responsible for 4,904 confirmed counterfeit videos targeting Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Dior, Burberry, Fendi, Celine, Cartier, Christian Louboutin and Dolce & Gabbana. Collectively, the videos generated more than 2.2 million views, highlighting the industrial scale of counterfeit activity operating across the platform.

Rather than isolated sellers operating independently, the research found that many counterfeiters are part of organized networks that target multiple luxury brands simultaneously. One factory-linked ring was confirmed operating against five luxury houses at the same time, and the largest network identified 233 disposable accounts through five shared phone numbers. These networks are built to withstand account takedowns, allowing them to continue operating even after individual accounts are removed.

The research also found that many of the most successful counterfeit accounts deliberately avoid using searchable text. Instead, counterfeit products are identified visually in the video itself, allowing operators to evade traditional keyword-based brand-monitoring approaches. In one brand’s dataset alone, 504 confirmed counterfeit videos were detectable only through visual or audio analysis.

“Our research shows the threat is not individual sellers photographing knock-off bags,” said Amit Shuster, VP of Product, Vetric. “It is industrial, multi-tier infrastructure, comprising factory operators running fleets of disposable TikTok accounts tied to shared contact numbers, cross-brand aggregator storefronts that survive every account takedown and an off-platform conversion funnel that keeps every transaction outside TikTok’s visibility.”

The research suggests brands should rethink how they approach online counterfeiting. Rather than focusing solely on removing individual accounts or videos, Vetric found that many of the identified networks rely on shared infrastructure spanning multiple luxury brands, creating opportunities for more coordinated and effective enforcement.

“Traditional brand protection has become a whack-a-mole exercise based around removing individual accounts and videos while the infrastructure behind them remains untouched,” concluded Shuster. “Vetric analyses video and audio content directly, enabling brands to identify counterfeit activity that would otherwise remain hidden. By understanding the infrastructure behind organized counterfeit networks, brands can build a more complete understanding of how these operations function and take much more effective action against them.”

To download a full copy of the research report, https://resources.vetric.io/counterfeitreport

This report is independent research produced by Vetric. Vetric is not affiliated with, endorsed by, sponsored by, or funded by any of the brands named herein, and none of them commissioned or requested this research. All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners and are used here solely for purposes of identification, reporting, and analysis.

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