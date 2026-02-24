Shufti Achieves eIDV Coverage Across 4.29 Billion Identities in 60+ Countries

Shufti, a global identity verification and compliance provider, has expanded its electronic identity verification (eIDV) capability to deliver high population coverage. The upgrade enables regulated businesses to verify 4.29 billion identities across 60+ countries , supported by a combination of national and private databases. This growth enables businesses to onboard users worldwide and apply eIDV as the first-line verification method regardless of location.

In eIDV verification, performance depends primarily on population coverage, and programmes often fail to deliver real ROI when the coverage is too shallow. The problems typically emerge when depth doesn’t keep pace with breadth, when networks expand into many countries without covering enough of the population inside them, verification rates decline, and businesses end up relying on manual reviews and fallback methods for a significant portion of users.

As these manual processes extend the time required for onboarding, increase operational costs, and lead to a high number of legitimate users abandoning their applications, they pose challenges for organisations attempting to expand into new and emerging markets.

“Coverage is what turns eIDV from a regional feature into a global compliance infrastructure,” said Shahid Hanif, Co-Founder and CEO of Shufti. “Partial networks force businesses into workflows held together with workarounds that frustrate users and create risk blind spots. Shufti combines breadth of global eIDV reach with depth of population coverage so businesses can onboard legitimate users anywhere through one seamless and reliable verification flow.”

Shufti eIDV Features & Reliability

Configurable 1+1 and 2+2 match logic to verify key attributes using layered, independent sources without extra input from users.

Automatic adjustment of verification logic based on region or risk level to determine the best approach.

Internal verification waterfall that automatically escalates or continues verification if a source is unavailable, eliminating dependency on manual intervention or backup workflows.

Supports passive verification, cross-checking basic user info against multiple datasets for instant verification.

Supports active verification, leveraging national eID or bank portals for high-assurance checks.

Minimizes user friction, adapting verification intensity based on risk levels.

Single API integration for all eIDV verification methods across regions, auto-routing verification requests based on country.

Enhances fraud prevention with liveness detection, synthetic ID detection, and layered attribute verification.

eIDV population coverage depth enriched with Address Verification across 25+ countries.

Shufti’s enhanced eIDV network provides businesses with more comprehensive, locally relevant data for compliant onboarding across global markets, with verification operating through passive and active checks, remaining low friction for most users and increasing when a higher level of assurance is required.

To learn more, visit Shufti

About Shufti

Shufti is a global identity verification and compliance platform that helps organisations meet their regulatory obligations for KYC , KYB , AML Screening , and multi-source customer risk assessment using a single AI-powered platform.

There are over 1,000+ enterprises globally from several industries, including Financial Services, iGaming, Forex, Crypto, Healthcare, and Digital Platforms that trust Shufti for onboarding and assessing risk with regard to conducting business in more than 240 countries and territories.

Companies leverage the advantages of Shufti to streamline compliance across varying regulatory jurisdictions and reduce their exposure to fraud, while accelerating and instilling confidence in their customer acquisition efforts.