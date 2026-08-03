Simetrik launches Simetrik Agent

San Francisco, August 3rd 2026: Simetrik, the AI-native financial operations control platform, introduces Simetrik Agent: an autonomous agent that executes financial control work end to end, in natural language and with no need for human intervention. It interprets the request, reviews the working environment, integrates the sources, identifies dependencies, and on its own configures, implements, reconciles, and analyzes exceptions.

Agentic, with exact results when they matter. What sets Simetrik Agent apart from a generic agent is that it does not improvise where the business needs certainty. When a result must be exact, verifiable, and auditable, the agent turns to Simetrik’s deterministic core: more than 110 specific financial-control functions. The agent knows when to reason probabilistically and when to lean on that deterministic core, which always returns the same verifiable result.

That combination is where Simetrik’s deep knowledge of the financial industry makes the difference: an agent that alternates probabilistic reasoning and its deterministic core according to what each task demands, with the governance guardrails needed to audit every step and prevent errors.

Autonomous and open box. It is not a black box, it is an open box. Unlike opaque AI, where no one knows for certain why it did what it did, with Simetrik Agent every decision is expressed in financial language any person understands, can supervise, and can change whenever they want. And the agent itself recognizes when a person’s involvement is key and asks for it. Far from slowing it down, that collaboration makes it more powerful.

One control, three ways to operate it

To extend that control beyond the platform, Simetrik adds two complementary paths. With Model Context Protocol (MCP), organizations connect the agents they already use, their own or built on models like Claude, Copilot, or Gemini, with Simetrik’s financial knowledge and control capabilities, without rebuilding reconciliation logic from scratch. And a command-line interface (CLI) lets technical teams create and run reconciliations, configure sources, automate exports, and integrate controls with CI/CD pipelines.

Whether through the agent, MCP, or the CLI, everything runs on the same Simetrik capabilities and under a single standard of permissions, traceability, and financial control.

“The future of financial control is agentic and autonomous. The difference lies in building an agent that truly understands the financial world: one that knows when a result must be exact and auditable, when it is worth bringing a person in, and that keeps everything visible so the team stays in control. That is Simetrik Agent” – Santiago Gomez, Co-Founder and COO of Simetrik.

Simetrik Agent, MCP, and CLI are now available to Simetrik customers. Learn more at simetrik.com.

About Simetrik

Simetrik is the AI-native financial operations control platform. Its mission is to give finance teams the control to operate with speed, accuracy, and confidence. With an autonomous agent backed by a deterministic, auditable core, Simetrik automates complex reconciliations and end-to-end financial controls. Today, more than 180 leading companies across 50+ countries trust Simetrik to process 2.5 billion daily records, cut losses, and accelerate growth.