Simetrik Selected for Mastercard’s Start Path Program

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

San Francisco, April 29th 2026 Simetrik, the AI-native financial operations control platform, today announced its selection into Mastercard Start Path, the global startup engagement program that has supported companies from more than 60 countries since inception. Simetrik joins the Corporate Solutions track, where it has the opportunity to collaborate with Mastercard to bring automated reconciliation and financial controls to issuers, acquirers and fintechs operating in high-volume, high-complexity payment ecosystems.

The selection recognizes Simetrik’s approach to closing the gap between payment operations and accounting, enabling complete visibility and traceability across all transactions. Through Start Path, Simetrik can gain access to Mastercard’s global network, strategic mentorship and co-innovation opportunities designed to advance commercial growth and product development.

In building Simetrik, “Digital payments scaled fast. The back office didn’t. Finance teams at the world’s largest banks and payment processors are still reconciling manually, chasing exceptions, and building controls they should never have had to build themselves. Simetrik exists to close that gap. Our vision is to be the AI-native platform for global financial operations, giving every participant in the payments chain, from fintechs and banks to acquirers and issuers, full confidence in every transaction from start to finish.” said Santiago Gómez, Simetrik’s co-founder and COO.

For financial institutions, payment providers and fintechs currently using or evaluating Simetrik, the Mastercard Start Path selection carries practical implications across four areas:

Pre-built and Live in weeks. Simetrik enables finance and operations teams to build and modify reconciliation workflows without engineering support. Combined with pre-built templates issuing and acquiring flows, teams can deploy transaction-level controls in weeks rather than months.

Third-party validation for regulated entities. Simetrik aligns with the governance, security and operational standards global card networks expect. For issuers, acquirers and other regulated entities, it adds independent validation to the platform’s audit trail and financial control capabilities, at a moment when regulators are raising the bar on transaction-level evidence.

Pre-validated integrations for payment infrastructure. Simetrik’s connectors meet the connectivity and data-format standards global financial institutions require, so the platform integrates with existing payment infrastructure without custom development.

Direct access to Mastercard’s ecosystem. The Start Path program opens a direct channel between Simetrik and Mastercard’s corporate clients and partners, creating opportunities for joint pilots and co-solutions across issuing, acquiring and cross-border payment operations, and shortening the path from evaluation to production.

About Simetrik

Simetrik’s mission is to empower finance teams with the control they need to operate with speed, accuracy, and confidence in an increasingly complex environment. Today, more than 160 leading companies across 50-plus countries trust Simetrik to process 2.5 billion daily records and reconcile over $500 billion in annual transaction volume, cutting losses and accelerating growth. Learn more at simetrik.com.

About Mastercard Start Path

Mastercard Start Path is a global startup engagement program that partners with later-stage startups and fintech innovators to accelerate growth. Since inception, the program has supported over 500 companies from 60 countries, providing access to Mastercard’s technology, expertise, and global network. Learn more at mastercard.com/startpath.