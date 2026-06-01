SoarPay Publishes High Risk Merchant Accounts 101, a Handbook for Payments in Regulated Industries

Soar Payments LLC (“SoarPay”), a specialized provider of merchant services for regulated businesses, today announced the publication of High Risk Merchant Accounts 101: The Essential Guide to Payment Processing in High Risk & Regulated Industries. Written by SoarPay’s Adam Carlson and Andy Hagans, the book is available now in paperback and ebook formats on Amazon and other major booksellers.

Carlson and Hagans bring firsthand experience leading two of the industry’s recognized brands: SoarPay, a specialized provider of merchant services for high-risk and regulated industries, and TacticalPay, a leading provider of gun store POS and payment solutions.

A First-of-Its-Kind Book for an Underserved Audience

High Risk Merchant Accounts 101 is a nine-chapter guide covering underwriting, application preparation, chargeback management, compliance, tech infrastructure, and more. The book was written for business owners in industries routinely flagged as high risk, including nutrition, firearms, travel, and ecommerce.

“For too long, high-risk merchants have been left in the dark, vulnerable to account freezes and opaque policies,” said Adam Carlson, co-author and CEO at SoarPay. “There is no comparable resource that gives merchants the full picture: how risk is actually assessed, and how to build payment infrastructure that holds up over time.”

Endorsed by Payments Industry Leaders

James Huber, Managing Partner at Global Legal Law Firm, called it “the most clear-eyed, practical guide I’ve seen on the realities of high risk payment processing.” Greg Myers, host of the Leaders in Payments podcast, said the book “gets it right” and “gives merchants practical steps to reduce surprises.” John R. Shipley Jr., Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Xplor Pay, called it “required reading for any business operating in regulated or complex industries that wants to protect its revenue.”

Readers can visit https://www.amazon.com/High-Risk-Merchant-Accounts-101/dp/B0H2QTDQBG to purchase the ebook or print edition of High Risk Merchant Accounts 101, published by Spoonbridge Press (ISBN: 979-8-9953012-0-2).

About SoarPay

SoarPay (Soar Payments LLC) is a Texas-based provider of merchant services, focused exclusively on high-risk and regulated industries. That focus has earned SoarPay consistent recognition from the industry’s most trusted independent reviewers. NerdWallet includes SoarPay in its “Best High-Risk Merchant Account Providers” roundup, noting that “Soar Payments is likely to have a solution for your business.” TechnologyAdvice named SoarPay the “Best Mid-Market High-Risk Specialist” in its 2026 guide, and Merchant Maverick awarded SoarPay “the best choice for rapid account approval” among high-risk processors. SoarPay also holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, and has maintained continuous BBB accreditation since July 27, 2018.

About TacticalPay

TacticalPay (Tactical Payments) is a Texas-based provider of merchant services and point-of-sale solutions for FFLs and firearms retailers, founded in 2017. The company has earned recognition across the firearms industry, with Borderfree Payments featuring TacticalPay in its “Top Gun-Friendly Payment Processors” feature and describing it as “known as an industry leader for providing gun-friendly credit card processing.” TacticalPay holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, and has maintained continuous BBB accreditation since September 29, 2017, having served more than 1,000 firearms merchants nationwide.