SoLo Funds Re-Certifies As A B Corp, Doubling Down On Commitment To Scaling With Purpose

Los Angeles, CA, March 12, 2026 — SoLo Funds , the premier AI-powered community banking solution, is proud to share that it has officially earned its B Corp recertification while saving its borrowing members $4.3 million compared to subprime credit cards according to proprietary data – further reaffirming its dedication to balancing profit with purpose. For a company whose members in 2025 alone have stepped up for each other 570,000 times, with 55% of lenders and 71% of borrowers living in underserved ZIP codes, these milestones continue to demonstrate the positive impact of SoLo Funds’ business model for Americans often overlooked by traditional financial institutions and innovators.

SoLo Funds officially became the first ever Black-owned certified B Corp fintech in the U.S. and Canada in December 2021 and now 5 years later remains as one of the only B Corp consumer fintechs in the country. By doing this, SoLo Funds is making sure that it’s showing up and making a real impact for everyone by using business as a force for good as it operates and expands.

“Recertifying as a B Corp demonstrates our belief that community-funded loans prove that finance works better when people, not just profits, are built into the system,” said Rodney Williams, Co-Founder and President of SoLo Funds. “Being a B Corp forces you to measure whether you’re actually living up to the values you promote. SoLo Funds is delivering on its responsibility to right the wrongs and financial systems that have been successful at keeping underserved communities and real change at bay.”

This commitment to accountability is reflected in SoLo’s latest B Impact Assessment, where the company earned an overall score of 139.4, a significant jump from its 103-point score in 2021. The assessment specifically highlighted SoLo’s excellence in Customer Stewardship, a category that evaluates a company’s dedication to ethical marketing, data privacy, and the quality of its financial products. Most notably, B Lab recognized SoLo’s “Impact Business Model” for its direct role in addressing systemic social problems by serving historically underserved populations.

According to the 2025 Cash Poor Report , over 200 million Americans live paycheck to paycheck. The recertification reflects how SoLo Funds enables these Americans to borrow money at more affordable rates and earn industry-leading returns, all of which is AI-powered, decentralized, and free from the systemic inefficiencies of traditional banking. Traditional financial systems are built for the wealthy and large deposit holders, often penalizing those who don’t fit that mold. SoLo Funds flipped that model, delivering strong returns to deposit holders while expanding access to capital for millions.

For more information visit https://solofunds.com

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About SoLo Funds

SoLo Funds is an AI-powered community banking solution providing unparalleled returns and access to capital for millions of Americans. Founded in 2018 by Travis Holoway and Rodney Williams, SoLo Funds pioneered a new model of financial services that are equitable, empowering, and people-led. Since then, SoLo has facilitated over $1.4 billion in transactions, with groundbreaking innovations in lending, banking, and WealthTech.