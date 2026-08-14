TABBED ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION WITH TOAST PLATFORM TO BRING A MEMBERS-CLUB EXPERIENCE TO RESTAURANTS

NEW YORK, NY — Tabbed , a pioneer in Bluetooth-enabled mobile payments and AI-driven guest intelligence, today announced its integration with Toast, the global technology platform built for restaurant and retail businesses.

Tabbed enables restaurants to deliver the convenience and ease typically associated with private members clubs and is designed to reduce payment friction and wait times, and to provide real-time guest intelligence directly within the Toast POS.

Toast is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire hospitality community. It works with integration partners in its Toast Partner Ecosystem , which comprises more than 200 partners, who deliver specialized technology and services to help business operators increase sales, engage guests, and keep employees happy.

By combining Tabbed’s proprietary Bluetooth technology with Toast’s platform as a part of the Toast Partner Ecosystem, Tabbed can allow guests to automatically connect their phones to an active check, dine as usual, and simply close their tab or walk out when ready to leave, with no need to wait for a check, payment terminal, signature, or receipt. Guests dining together can also split the bill in seconds right from their phones.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tabbed to the Toast Partner Ecosystem, and delighted to offer our customers an advanced mobile payment and guest intelligence system with Toast and Tabbed,” said Nick Danforth, Senior Director, Business Development from Toast.

Beyond frictionless payments, Tabbed helps restaurants operate more efficiently while delivering a better guest experience. By having the ability to receive AI-driven customer insights directly on Toast, restaurant staff can easily access insights such as guest preferences, dining history, and visit frequency, helping teams make better-informed decisions in real-time.

Tabbed also helps operators protect and grow their online reputation by inviting every guest to share feedback at checkout, surfacing concerns privately so teams can resolve them quickly while making it easy for guests to leave positive public reviews.

“Our integration with Toast bridges the gap between digital efficiency and physical hospitality for restaurants of all kinds,” said Grant Pignio, CEO at Tabbed.

Tabbed is supported by a strategic advisory board that includes Paul Brown, Founder and CEO of Inspire Brands (Dunkin’, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Arby’s) and GJ Hart, former CEO of Texas Roadhouse and CEO of SPB Hospitality (J Alexander’s, Stoney River, and Krystal). Tabbed is backed by Branded Hospitality (Gregory’s Coffee, American Cut, Scarpetta), and notable Angel Investors including Neal Batra, Phoebe Gates (CEO of Phia), and Jordi Hays (Co-Founder TBPN).

About Tabbed

Based in New York City, Tabbed is a next-generation mobile payments and guest intelligence platform redefining the hospitality experience. Utilizing proprietary Bluetooth technology and advanced AI, Tabbed allows restaurant guests to seamlessly connect to their check, view their bill, and pay entirely hands-free while helping operators personalize service, increase table turns, boost revenue, strengthen guest loyalty, and improve operational efficiency.