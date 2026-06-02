TransferMate Partners with BVNK to Bring Real-Time Stablecoin Settlements to Global Payments Network

London and Dublin, 2 June 2026: TransferMate, a leading provider of embedded B2B payments, has selected BVNK as its stablecoin infrastructure partner in a new integration that will see TransferMate use BVNK to offer stablecoin capabilities across its global network for the first time. By expanding payment options, TransferMate’s customers will be able to access stablecoin functionality across sectors such as global payroll, ecommerce marketplaces, and education.

TransferMate operates the largest regulated fintech payments infrastructure in the world, with over 100 licenses, serving customers across APAC, the Americas, and Europe. By adding stablecoin payments to their service, TransferMate joins the growing number of organizations adopting an enterprise stablecoin strategy to improve customer choice and flexibility. Pegged to the value of the USD, EUR, and other traditional fiat currencies, stablecoins provide customers with expanded payment options without the volatility of other cryptocurrencies.

The partnership will allow TransferMate to leverage BVNK’s embedded wallet and payments infrastructure, providing on- and off-ramps for stablecoins in the same friction-less manner that TransferMate provides fiat capabilities today. This streamlined approach enables businesses and institutions to access digital asset payment rails within their existing workflows, reducing friction in cross-border payments.

“This is our first step into the world of digital assets, and we’re excited by the opportunity ahead,” said Gary Conroy, President and Chief Commercial Officer of TransferMate. “Stablecoins have the potential to improve cross-border B2B payments. Sectors where speed, transparency, and cost-efficiency are critical will benefit, alongside challenging markets like Africa and LATAM, where fiat cross- border payments face friction and high costs.”

“We were impressed by BVNK’s offering and have worked with them to provide a seamless solution for our customers, whilst maintaining the high standards of trust and compliance that our customers expect from us.”

The integration will span TransferMate’s clients across multiple industries, including ERP, procurement, global payroll, and e-commerce, while also placing a key focus on the education sector, where TransferMate is a global leader in tuition payments. By integrating BVNK’s stablecoin infrastructure, educational institutions will be able to accept payments from overseas students in stablecoins, offering an alternative payment rail to traditional cross-border methods.

“By working with BVNK, TransferMate is opening up choice and improving speed for its customers,” said Chris Harmse, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer at BVNK. “We’re particularly excited about their plans for the education vertical. Using stablecoins to pay overseas tuition fees reduces cost and settlement time – it’s a practical example of how stablecoins deliver real-world utility for cross-border payments.”

The partnership with BVNK will see stablecoin services rolled out to TransferMate’s customers in the coming months. It will enable thousands of business customers to access stablecoin rails, many for the first time, marking a significant step toward faster, more accessible global payments.