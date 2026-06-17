Unlocking growth in refurbished: the gap between US consumer intent and purchases revealed

Alchemy today released new US research showing that while awareness of refurbished tech is mainstream, purchasing lags. 76% of consumers would consider buying a refurbished device – yet only 45% have, representing significant untapped revenue for OEMs, retailers and carriers.

Conducted with CCS Insight across 2,000 US consumers, the research finds affordability (65%) remains the top driver, but price alone isn’t enough. Consumers want assurance: 65% say a warranty would increase confidence, 54% say a clear returns policy would do the same. Trust sits firmly with OEMs: 86% trust manufacturers most, compared with 67% for retailers, 62% for marketplaces and 57% for telecom operators.

Smartphones lead purchase intent at 39%, followed by laptops, monitors and tablets at 37%, with home electronics, cameras and gaming at 27% — confirming the opportunity extends well beyond mobile. Adoption drops from age 45 onwards, highlighting where targeted messaging could have the greatest impact.

Affordability is the dominant purchase driver across all income levels, confirming demand is driven by perceived value rather than financial necessity. Half of consumers expect a 51% discount on a two-year-old smartphone in excellent condition versus buying new.

The data identifies four ways brands can look at:

Warranty: cited by 65% as the single most powerful confidence driver — a baseline expectation, not a premium add-on

Returns: 54% say a clear returns policy would make them more likely to buy, with 55% expecting at least a 30-day window

Battery health: 51% say visible battery guarantees or technical checks would increase comfort with purchase

Grading: 42% want to see a grading report before buying; 96% associate “good” with heavy visible wear, when it typically sits above “fair” in the grading hierarchy — a significant trust barrier

Appetite for buying directly from OEMs is strong, with 64% saying they would likely purchase a refurbished device from a manufacturer at a discount. Top trust drivers are reputation, quality and accountability, data security, customer service and process transparency.

Stephen Wise, Director of Global Marketing at Alchemy, commented: “There isn’t a demand problem for refurbished products — consumers understand refurbished, they’re open to it and many actively want it. What’s holding back conversion is uncertainty about the specific device in front of them, the warranty behind it and what happens if something goes wrong. Every one of those barriers is addressable with solutions available today. Brands that invest in building consumer confidence don’t just win the second sale; they unlock entirely new audience groups and purchasing moments that their new range cannot reach.”

Ben Wood, Chief Analyst at CCS Insight, added: “The awareness and the intent are clearly there. The key factor is consumer confidence in quality, battery health, grading, warranty, returns and seller credibility. For OEMs in particular, the findings are significant. More than half of consumers are ready to buy refurbished smartphones directly from the manufacturer, and that is a commercial opportunity the industry is only just beginning to fully grasp.”

For the full report, visit: www.wearealchemy.com/report-unlocking-growth-in-the-refurbished-electronics-market