Wink to Showcase Biometric Identity Experiences on Elo Devices at NRA Show 2026

Wink will showcase its biometric identity technology in the Elo booth #6045 at the National Restaurant Association Show 2026, taking place May 16–19 at McCormick Place. The demonstration will highlight how biometric-enabled interactions can be experienced across self-service kiosks and point-of-sale environments provided by Elo, now part of Zebra Technologies.

Exploring Biometric Experiences at the Point of Interaction

Within the Elo booth, Wink’s biometric platform will be demonstrated on camera-equipped Elo devices, showcasing how businesses can introduce biometric-driven interactions—such as check-in, loyalty recognition, and streamlined checkout—into existing self-service and point-of-sale workflows.

The experience spans Elo’s kiosks, POS terminals, and customer-facing displays, illustrating how users can identify themselves with a simple glance to access loyalty profiles, initiate transactions, and personalize their experience in a single, seamless interaction.

This approach is particularly relevant for high-traffic environments like quick-service restaurants and retail, where speed and efficiency are critical. Traditional steps, such as swiping cards, scanning codes, or entering phone numbers, can introduce delays during peak periods. The Wink-powered experience demonstrates an alternative “look-and-go” interaction model designed to streamline these processes while supporting more personalized engagement.

“Biometric identity is transforming how businesses interact with their customers, and this partnership with Elo makes it easier than ever to deploy,” said Matt Marino, president of WinkPay. “For both merchants and ISVs looking to deploy smarter, more secure personalized experiences, Elo devices running WinkPay deliver faster, smarter transactions out of the box, and for the first time, merchants don’t need to buy anything new to get there.”

The Wink demo will be featured as part of Elo’s broader booth experience, which highlights solutions across front-of-house and back-of-house restaurant workflows—including self-order kiosks, POS systems, kitchen display systems, digital engagement, and supply chain.

“Elo has always been about creating technology that brings businesses closer to their customers,” said Kelsey DeMarcus, payment partnership manager at Elo. “Wink’s biometric identity platform gives operators across restaurants, retail, grocery, and hospitality a powerful new way to reduce friction, increase throughput, and build deeper customer relationships—right at the point of interaction.”

Positioned within this environment, the demonstration provides context for how biometric technology can integrate alongside existing restaurant systems, supporting more connected and efficient guest experiences.

See It Live at NRA 2026

Attendees can experience Wink’s biometric technology in action within the Elo booth #6045 at the National Restaurant Association Show 2026.

About Wink

Wink is the leading biometric identity platform for commerce, enabling businesses to recognize and authenticate customers through secure, AI-powered facial identification. Wink’s technology transforms everyday transactions into personalized experiences—powering faster payments, automatic loyalty recognition, and deeper customer engagement across retail, restaurants, hospitality, and grocery. WinkPay is the SDK solution from Wink allowing merchants, ISVs and ISOs to build their own experiences under their own brand, powered by the Wink’s biometric identity and payments platform under the hood. Learn more at wink.cloud.