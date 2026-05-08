Zip Launches AI Accounting Agents to Help Complex Companies Close the Books Faster, More Accurately

SAN FRANCISCO – Zip , the leading AI platform for enterprise procurement, today launched AI Automation for Procure-to-Pay, a suite of purpose-built AI agents that automate the full accounting workflow from purchase request to payment. Zip has already orchestrated more than $500 billion in spend for hundreds of the world’s leading companies, including Anthropic, AMD, Discover, OpenAI, and T-Mobile. Now, Zip is extending that same AI automation to the finance and accounting teams.

Zip’s AI Automation for Procure-to-Pay features seven capabilities:

Real-time budget enforcement before a dollar moves: Zip’s AI matches requests to the right budget, alerts teams before it’s fully consumed, and syncs actuals to the ERP at close. Purchase order balance alerts catch overruns before a commitment is made, not during reconciliation.

Purchase requests and change orders, without the back-and-forth: Zip’s Intake AI generates purchase orders and processes change orders within a governed workflow, so purchasing data is structured, approved, and policy-compliant before a vendor submits an invoice.

From inbox to coded invoice, without touching it: Zip’s AP Inbox Agent monitors vendor mail, extracts invoices from attachments, and routes them automatically. The Invoice Coding Agent codes across general ledger, department, and cost center using contract and PO context already in Zip.

Accurate review, not just faster review: Zip’s Invoice Review Agent flags pricing changes, duplicate charges, and misclassifications against each vendor’s historical patterns before anything reaches an approver. The Contract Compliance Agent checks every invoice against underlying agreement terms.

Exceptions that resolve themselves: Zip’s Exception Automation AI holds problem invoices, routes them to the right person with a specific task, and releases them when resolved.

Payment integrity before disbursement: Payment Risk AI runs risk rules on every invoice before it goes out. Bank Account Validation catches misdirected payments at the point of payment.

A faster, more accurate close, every period: Zip’s Capitalization Agent classifies capex vs. opex and handles prepaid amortization; a Tax and VAT Agent manages multi-jurisdiction compliance per company policy. Approved transactions sync to the accounting system in real time.

Early customers are coding invoices 40% faster, approving them 51% faster, and processing 3x more per month without adding headcount. Zip’s Payment Risk AI has already flagged over $200 million in risky invoices across its customer base with anomalies nearly 15x more likely to be fraudulent when surfaced.

Unifi Aviation, North America’s largest aviation services provider with more than 40,000 employees across 200+ airports, is among the first enterprise customers to deploy the full suite.

“Within six months of deploying Zip, we are coding a higher volume of invoices with 96% faster cycle times, with the same size team. We didn’t need to choose between speed or accuracy, Zip allowed us to do both at once,” said Mark Hlavek, VP Controller at Unifi Aviation.

About Zip

Having saved customers over $6 billion across hundreds of global companies, Zip is the only AI platform for enterprise procurement with full intake-to-pay capabilities and the most widely deployed AI agents.