Newswire FAQ

What are the costs for submitting a press release?+ We offer flexible pricing options, including single-release submissions and discounted bulk packages. Visit here for more information.

What types of press releases are accepted?+ We accept newsworthy, accurate, and industry-relevant announcements related to fintech, payments, banking, and financial technology. All submissions must adhere to PYMNTS’ Content Policy.

How long will it take for my press release to be published? +

Press releases are reviewed and published within two hours of submission during our operating hours (6:00 AM to 3:00 PM ET). For publication between 6:00 AM and 10:00 AM ET, please submit your release by 3:00 PM ET the previous business day. You may also schedule a release to be published at a future date and time.

Can I edit my press release after publication?+ Edits cannot be made to a press release once it has been approved and published. However, you may remove the post at any time and resubmit an updated version for review and approval. Please note that resubmissions require the use of article credits or the purchase of additional credits.

Is there a limit to how many press releases I can submit?+ There is no limit to the number of press releases you can submit. Bulk packages are available for businesses planning to submit multiple releases.