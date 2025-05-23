Newswire FAQ

We offer flexible pricing options, including single-release submissions and discounted bulk packages. Visit here for more information.
We accept newsworthy, accurate, and industry-relevant announcements related to fintech, payments, banking, and financial technology. All submissions must adhere to PYMNTS’ Content Policy.
Press releases are reviewed and published within two hours of submission during our operating hours (6:00 AM to 3:00 PM ET). For publication between 6:00 AM and 10:00 AM ET, please submit your release by 3:00 PM ET the previous business day. You may also schedule a release to be published at a future date and time.
Edits cannot be made to a press release once it has been approved and published. However, you may remove the post at any time and resubmit an updated version for review and approval. Please note that resubmissions require the use of article credits or the purchase of additional credits.
There is no limit to the number of press releases you can submit. Bulk packages are available for businesses planning to submit multiple releases.
Logos should be in SVG (preferred), JPEG, or PNG format, with dimensions of 250×250 pixels and a maximum file size of 500KB. Header images should be 750×400 pixels.