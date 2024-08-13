Google Fitbit Users to Gain Access to Peloton Classes

Peloton and Google Fitbit have formed a multi-year, multi-country partnership to promote their fitness-oriented offerings to each other’s customers.

Starting in September, Fitbit Premium members will have access to Peloton classes, while Fitbit users without a Premium subscription will have access to a select group of those classes, Peloton said in a Tuesday (Aug. 13) press release.

The Peloton classes will be available to Fitbit Premium members in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, according to the release.

In addition, through this content distribution partnership, Peloton Members will receive special offers on Google Pixel Watch and Fitbit Charge 6 devices, per the release.

“We’re thrilled to bring Peloton’s classes and world-class instructors to Fitbit users, and continue to establish Peloton as a one-stop shop for all types of fitness content,” Greg Hybl, senior vice president and general manager of Peloton for Business, said in the release. “Together we share a commitment to make health and wellness more accessible and ensure even more people can reach their fitness goals.”

The convergence of technology and fitness, exemplified by the proliferation of wearable innovations aggregating diverse fitness data sources, has been a post-pandemic trend, PYMNTS reported in May.

Younger consumers are especially likely to use healthcare-related wearables, according to the March 2023 edition of PYMNTS Intelligence’s “The ConnectedEconomy™ Monthly Report: The Evolving Digital Daily.”

Thirty percent of Gen Z respondents said they use wearable technology that gathers health information on a daily basis, as did 27% of millennials, the report found.

In another collaboration, Peloton and TikTok said in January that they had partnered to offer Peloton’s workout content to TikTok users in the U.S., the U.K. and Canada.

This partnership marked the first time the connected fitness platform produced bespoke social content for a partner outside of its own channels.

“We collectively recognize the way people engage with fitness is constantly changing,” Oli Snoddy, who was vice president of consumer marketing at Peloton at the time, said in a press release announcing the partnership. “Our team is excited to complement TikTok’s already burgeoning fitness content by introducing the magic of Peloton to new audiences, and in completely new ways.”