The Pay-Me-Now Economy: How Consumers Are Driving Instant Disbursements

Highlights Consumer demand for instant payments has surged: In January, 41% of U.S. consumers received disbursements most often instantly, a threefold increase since 2018 and shift to regarding quick receipt as a necessity, not a luxury. When given a choice, the likelihood of consumers selecting instant payments triples. Happiness ensues: Those who choose and use instant methods report a 17% higher satisfaction rate. Preference for instant is strongest among frequent and high-value disbursement recipients, who are also more willing to pay a fee for immediate access to their funds: A significant portion of consumers receiving multiple payments or larger sums, especially income and loan disbursements, are willing to pay for the convenience.

Consumers are no longer willing to wait. Instant disbursements have become the expectation rather than the exception. New research from PYMNTS Intelligence and Ingo Payments reveals that not only do people want their money instantly, many are even willing to pay extra to get it faster.

The technology behind digital payment methods makes funds flow faster, but it’s also unleashing the human appetite for speed. No longer satisfied to wait for paper checks in the mail or wire transfers to their bank accounts to clear, consumers are demanding — and receiving — their money instantly.

What was once considered a premium, niche service is becoming the expected norm, part of a digital world where consumers possess a seemingly insatiable desire for things to happen instantly. In turn, this evolution is reshaping how businesses and government agencies send out an array of payments, from earnings and income to tax refunds and insurance payouts.

A new report from PYMNTs Intelligence and Ingo Payments reveals a fundamental change in consumer expectations: Disbursing money instantly is no longer viewed as a luxury but as a necessity, particularly in situations where having quick access to the funds is paramount. And some consumers are willing to pay for the service.

Need for Speed

People have long preferred to be paid instantly — what gig economy worker, freelance writer, insurance policy holder, Social Security recipient or home equity loan borrower doesn’t want their funds now? But their embrace of instant methods has skyrocketed. “The State of Digital Disbursements: Why Consumers Prefer Instant Payments,” published Wednesday (April 16), shows that in January, 41% of U.S. consumers reported receiving their disbursements from businesses and other non-governmental entities most often through instant methods. That level is a fourfold increase from just 1 one in 10 in 2018.

Several factors are fueling this rapid shift to what might be dubbed The Urgent Economy. Not surprisingly in a world where consumers want everything — internet connections, online remodeling quotes, eCommerce deliveries — to happen as fast as possible, speed is the primary driver.

But it’s not just about the need for speed. Both fraud prevention and convenience play roles. That’s where a form of instant payment known as the “push” option comes into play. Push allows fund recipients — say, a side hustle worker who just finished a one-off consulting job, or a shopper who returned that kitty condo to Target — to access their funds directly in their bank account linked to their debit card, without having to share sensitive account details like routing numbers, or as a refund on their credit card.

Willing to Pay

Among many intriguing insights in the report: The existence of an “instant tipping point” at which consumers are likely to opt for an instant method — and likely to pay for the service. More than 1 in 3, or 37%, of consumers receiving between $500 and $1,000 in income and earnings disbursements are ready to pay a fee to receive their funds instantly.

Consumers who most prefer to receive their funds instantly are six times more likely to be willing to pay a fee to make things happen now. In January 2025, 32% of such consumers were willing to pay for instant access, compared to less than 5% of those who do not have a primary preference for instant payments. This may suggest that consumer demand is both the driver and the result of businesses embracing the method.

The PYMNTS Intelligence data clearly indicates that instant payments are becoming the new standard in digital disbursements. Consumers have made their preference for speed, security and choice abundantly clear. Businesses that fail to meet these evolving expectations risk falling behind.

Read more:

Study Finds Instant Payments Strengthen Vendor Relationships in 5 Key Industries

The Urgent Economy: How Instant Payments Are Changing Vendor Relationships

Financial Pressures Drive 1 in 4 Consumers to Demand Instant Disbursements



