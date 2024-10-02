Intrepid Credit Union and Alkami Partner on Digital Banking Platform

Alkami Technology, a digital banking solutions provider, announced a new partnership with Intrepid Credit Union to give the latter’s members access to new financial tools.

Through Alkami’s digital banking platform, which integrates digital banking services including online account opening, payments and financial wellness features, Intrepid can drive better customer engagement and offer a more personalized user experience, Alkami said in a Wednesday (Oct. 2) news release.

Intrepid can now offer customers intuitive self-service tools and can boost cross-sell opportunities, build trust and improve member satisfaction, according to the release.

“Our new digital banking platform is a testament to our commitment to providing our members with the best possible banking experience for their success,” Intrepid Credit Union CEO Greg Strizich said in the release. “We’re thrilled to offer a solution that is not only cutting-edge but also incredibly user-friendly. This launch marks a new era for Intrepid Credit Union, and we are excited to lead our members into the future with this new digital banking platform.”

“We are proud to support Intrepid Credit Union in delivering a banking solution that combines advanced technology with intuitive design, ensuring their members can bank with confidence and ease,” said Jeff Chen, vice president, product management at Alkami. “Seamless digital banking experiences are increasingly key for driving engagement and revenue growth, and we are confident that Intrepid Credit Union’s members will feel immediate impact and benefit as a result of this partnership.”

As Intrepid moves to offer more personalized services through its new partnership with Alkami, PYMNTS Intelligence has found that customization is the key for credit unions looking to win over Generation Z consumers.

According to “How Credit Union Innovation Can Drive Gen Z Engagement,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report created in collaboration with Velera, a growing percentage of Gen Z consumers are transitioning into higher-paying jobs, meaning they will likely soon be spending more on big-ticket purchases like cars and homes.

Credit unions looking to serve this new base of clients need to offer a personal touch. These financial organizations have the advantage of personalization — and a receptive audience — to deepen their digital relationships with a broad range of members, Jeremiah Lotz, senior vice president, product and data experience at Velera, told PYMNTS.

If the credit unions are able to serve the needs of their various markets quickly and intuitively, Lotz said, “that’s how you’re going to capture the long-term digital users.”