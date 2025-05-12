Mastercard and Habito Offer Mortgage Support to UK Small Business Owners

Habito said Monday (May 12) that its mortgage advisers now offer support at no cost to U.K. small business owners who are members of Mastercard’s Business Bonus program.

“We’ve partnered with Mastercard to bring smart, tailored mortgage support to small business owners across the U.K.,” Habito said in a Monday post on LinkedIn. “More guidance, less guesswork, from advisers who get that running a business is already a full-time job.”

This support is available to small business owners who are buying a home, refinancing or investing in a rental property, according to a Monday report by FinTech Finance News to which Habito provided a link in another post on LinkedIn.

Together with personalized support from Habito’s qualified advisers, members of Mastercard’s Business Bonus can also use Habito’s platform to explore mortgage options and secure deals, all in one digital journey, according to the report.

Business Bonus offers business cardholders access to benefits and offers from Mastercard partners worldwide, according to a web page about the program.

The offers include travel; software and productivity; IT and cloud services; marketing; human resources (HR) and learning; logistics; and electronics, according to the page.

Of the Habito Business Bonus Offer, the page said the offer is available in the U.K. and valid to Dec. 5, 2026.

“As a valued Mastercard Business Bonus customer, you have access to exclusive mortgage benefits with Habito, the U.K.’s leading digital mortgage broker,” the page said. “Whether you’re looking to buy your first home, remortgage for better rates, or invest in property, we make the process simple, stress-free, and cost-effective.”

Habito launched in 2016 as an end-to-end digital homebuying solution, helping to connect buyers to lenders and providing access to solicitors and case managers who can guide homebuyers through the process of applying for mortgages, building surveys and conveyance.

